NORTHPORT — Timber Shores camping and RV resort planned for Leelanau Township may be a little closer to development after sewer agreements for two former would-be housing projects on the 210 acre property were invalidated.
Thirteenth Circuit Court Judge Kevin A. Elsenheimer issued an opinion earlier this month that declared the agreements from 1998 and 2007 do not apply to the resort now planned for the property on M-22 just south of Northport.
Developers now are waiting for approval of an amendment to the Leelanau Township Zoning Ordinance so they can again apply for a special use permit and site plan review for the resort planned for 80 acres of the property.
A permit to remediate wetlands also needs approval from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, with a public hearing set for March 1.
Walter G. Johnson, project coordinator for the resort, said a complaint for declarative judgement filed on behalf of Leelanau Township in October was a waste of time and taxpayer money.
“We’ve known from the start that those documents had no validity,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the project has already had several delays, including the pandemic that closed down the state one day after the original permit application was submitted in March 2020. The township also placed a moratorium on permits for RV parks and campgrounds in March 2021.
“That moratorium causes delays,” Johnson said. “You can’t delay this for more than a year and not have damages.”
Township planners made revisions to the zoning ordinance that included campsite setbacks, occupancy and density standards and more. It was approved by the planning commission this month and is under review by county planners before it comes to the township board for final approval.
“One of the concerns is that we don’t want a campground to turn into a mobile home park,” said Steve Patmore, township zoning administrator.
Johnson said zoning changes were made without any need to do so.
“They are simply efforts to thwart this project,” which was first presented to township officials in August 2019, Johnson said.
Dennis J. Turner, who lives near the property, is one of three neighbors who joined the township civil case filed in August. Turner contends that Elsenheimer made a mistake and that a motion for reconsideration is being filed.
Complainants sought an answer regarding whether sewer agreements from the proposed Ennis Creek Village housing development in 1998 and the proposed Timber Shores housing and commercial development in 2007 are still valid. Both projects included plans to construct private septic systems but neither was ever developed.
“The intent was just to find out if the agreements were in effect or not,” said Patmore, the township zoning administrator.
The 2007 agreement specified that if the development was not built the agreement is null and void. But Turner claims the township never agreed to contract language he says was added later.
“That’s the heart of the agreement,” said Turner, a summer resident.
The complaint alleges that NM Investment Company and RVST Acquisition, owners of the Timber Shores property, as well as all future owners, are bound to the agreement. The companies disagreed and threatened to sue the township for slander of title if the agreements were not released, according to court documents.
The Timber Shores plan includes about 350 camping sites, a pond, mini cabins, putt-putt golf and staff housing. The resort will have its own wastewater treatment system as the township and village facility does not have enough capacity.
The proposed resort has stirred controversy in the township, with many residents saying it will be an economic boon for the community, as well as provide recreational opportunities for families. Others worry about traffic, the resort’s impact on the environment and the lack of parking in the village for campers who visit shops and restaurants.
Turner said his property values will plummet once the resort is built. He said 350 campsites is unreasonable and that once the resort is established the owners could keep adding things over time. He also objects to day passes that would let non-campers visit, something he said will attract thousands.
“They would like to make it into an amusement park, like a mini Disneyland plopped right in between two neighborhoods,” Turner said. “They’ll push the envelope if they can.”
The former Timber Shores, which closed decades ago, was a bustling campground and RV park on the property that at one time included 450 acres. The property now consists of about 210 acres with about 1,700 feet of Grand Traverse Bay frontage, though only about 500 feet is usable beach.
Fred Gordon, the owner of RVTS Acquisitions and NM Investment Co., purchased the entire 450 acres in 2007 for about $7 million, but lost it in a foreclosure after the 2008 housing crash and recession, when he was unable to keep up the taxes, as previously reported.
He later bought the 210 acres back.
Johnson said the community at large wants to see Timber Shores come back and those who oppose it are in the minority.
“They’ve seen this property as wild for the last 40 or so years and they don’t want it to change,” Johnson said.
