EMPIRE — Bill Scharf and a team of researchers started with a mist net.
The net certainly did its job. Scharf, a retired professor at Northwestern Michigan College, and the team of researchers has caught 6,400 birds across 98 different species at the Chippewa Run Natural Area to date.
It didn’t take long, however, for Scharf’s team to begin noticing a little more than wings and feathers affixed to a section of the birds the net caught.
“All of a sudden we started looking at it at the birds and we saw ticks on them,” Scharf said. “We said, ‘wouldn’t it be nice to know what they are and what they’re doing?’”
So that’s just what Scarf and the three other researchers — Lisa Aukland and Sarah Hamer of Texas A&M along with Gary Shugart of the University of Puget Sound — spent nearly a decade trying to answer.
The findings, published this past December in “The Great Lakes Entomologist,” shared that 312 ticks were collected among 5,122 birds caught from 2010 to 2019.
Not every tick was the same, not all ticks appeared at the same time of the year, and not every tick was in the same phase of life. Why that could have been the case could be evidence of climate change, the researchers believe.
Three-host ticks
If a cat has nine lives, a tick has three.
Parasites referred to as “three-host ticks” feed blood off of another species three times in their two-year life cycle. The tick matures in each of these life stages.
“They have a larvae, which is a six-legged creature, and that that molts into a nymph, which is an eight-legged creature, which molts into an adult, which is a male or a female,” Scharf said.
Birds collected from Scharf’s research had both nymphs and larvae on them — with the nymph of the deer tick (I. scapularis), best known for its potential to carry Lyme disease, an illness that can cause flu-like symptoms and a rash on humans that can be serious if untreated.
Deer ticks, which are sometimes called the “black-legged tick,” appeared on the birds in both the spring and fall. In the fall they were mostly in their larvae life stage and in the spring they were in their nymph life stage. Other than birds, deer ticks have been found on mice, deer, raccoon, coyote and skunk.
The other main tick found on the birds doesn’t bite humans. Rabbit ticks (H. leporispalustris) are found on, of course, rabbits and transmit a disease called tularemia from rabbit to rabbit. It’s possible for rabbit hunters to get infected with tularemia if they handle a rabbit’s blood infected with the disease, Scharf said, but less common. Rabbit ticks appeared mostly in the fall in the larvae life cycle.
Because both ticks are sometimes associated with human diseases, Hamer said surveying the birds provides valuable information on the public health risks to the humans in the communities they are from.
“This is just another example of how we’re looking to the wildlife,” said Hamer, an associate professor of epidemiology, veterinary integrative biosciences and veterinary pathobiology at Texas A&M.
“These birds can move, they can migrate, they have dispersals at different times in the year and we know that they can carry ticks. As the birds are moving, they’re not just moving themselves, they’re moving the ticks themselves,” she said. Scharf said the rabbit tick was found in the region in the early 1900s, but the deer tick has only been introduced to the area during the last 25 years.
That population is growing, too. The research showed a deer tick infestation rate on the birds of 1.5 percent in 2013, which increased to 4.6 percent by the end of the research period in 2019.
“We think that’s in response to its favorite host, the white-footed mouse coming up here from the south,” Scharf said. “We have birds going back and forth from north to south every year and they seem to bring some with them too. They infect the white-footed mice.”
The majority of a tick’s life cycle is spent sitting on plants and waiting for a warm-blooded vertebrate to go near it. That’s called “questing,” where the ticks look for something with blood to feed on.
“They’re only on the host for just a small amount of time,” Hamer said. “Most of their life is spent on the forest floor.”
Mice are the most common living thing that would go past the plants the ticks feed on, so Scharf said it’s significant the birds his team studied were found infected with ticks. That would mean the birds are “ground-dwelling birds” or birds that live or spend a lot of time on the ground.
“On the mouse, the tick is most often a larvae, and the nymph goes questing itself and it is that nymph that is carrying diseases from the mouse to whoever it bites next,” Scharf said.
Mice, ticks and climate change clues
Scharf assured readers that this spring, as it pertains to the public health risk of Lyme disease, won’t feel much different than last year’s.
The trends — like his ongoing research — have been long-term.
“They (the public) should be aware that the ticks are, in fact, increasing,” Scharf said, and one cause of that could be climate change.
That’s because the white-footed mice, a southern species, have replaced the deer mice in Michigan and have been found as far north as Sugar Island. Scharf’s team also found one instance of the I. brunneus tick, a southern tick, which previously wasn’t found beyond Indiana.
Scharf speculates that milder winters may be allowing those organisms to survive in the northern Michigan woods while questing.
“We don’t know that it’s a recurring thing but, again, a lot of things which were southern in their distribution are now coming up here,” Scharf said. “And that’s got to be climate change as far as I can see.”
Hamer concurred that she too thought climate change may have been a contributing factor to the deer ticks prevalence, despite not knowing all the reasons why.
“There’s really good work further north in Canada where it was very clear that the black legged ticks used to be climatically limited,” Hamer said. “It was too cold further north, they couldn’t survive, but now with gradual warming, they’re able to overwinter and survive.”
Hamer said birds from Canada were, and still are, continuously migrating to the Traverse City area and depositing the ticks.
When that happened decades ago, they would die out in the cold. In a warmer climate, the ticks can survive when they’re not actively on a bird.
“That’s why things like climate change and what the habitat is like is so important,” Hamer said. “These ticks are spending so much time off their host. When they’re on the host, attached to the bird, they’re protected. They’re in the feathers, they’re in a warm area, and they’re getting blood. It’s when they’re off the hosts they’re most susceptible.”
