TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County’s District 3 ballot lists three candidates for voters to consider.
Tom Mair, a Green Party candidate; Democrat Ashlea Walter, a sitting Traverse City commissioner; and Joe Welsh, a Republican, are vying for the Grand Traverse County board seat that serves the western half of Traverse City and part of Garfield Township.
Walter defeated Commissioner Bryce Hundley, one of two Democrats on the county board, in the August primary election.
Mair, who said he thinks county boards should be non-partisan, said voters should choose him because he will work with both parties equally.
“I’m not taking orders from any political party,” said Mair, who has run for election to the county board several times.
Walter, who is in her third year on the Traverse City Commission, said she has experience working with a lot of different people and a diverse group of voices. She brings good listening skills to the table, she said.
“I am a critical thinker about a lot of issues,” Walter said.
Welsh said he is raising two children, 20 and 8, and he understands what it’s like to struggle with single parenthood.
Owning a business also taught him a lot about how to get things done. He began working in 2006, making $7 an hour, at the ice cream shop he now owns in downtown Traverse City. He bought the shop in 2014.
“A lot of grit and hard work has gotten me through,” Welsh said. “A lot of that experience will translate into making wise decisions for the county.”
Mair served on the county board in 2017-18. While he was a commissioner, two mental health positions were created for the county jail. Those positions were cut when jail administrators did not renew a contract for services with Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority.
Mair said it’s a poor idea to dissolve Northern Lakes. In May, the county board voted to leave the six-county authority, a move that would have dissolved it, and form its own. But board members and county administrators are now working with the other five counties — Crawford, Leelanau, Missaukee, Roscommon and Wexford — to rewrite the authority’s enabling agreement in an effort to improve services.
“I just want to get Northern Lakes CMH back on track,” Mair said.
Walter said she doesn’t think the county needs to form its own authority.
“It’s a collaborative effort and I believe it needs updating,” Walter said. “It’s not a silver bullet to answer our mental health crisis, but it’s a beginning.”
The region has a lot of resources and expertise when it comes to treatment for mental health and substance use disorder and there’s no reason they shouldn’t work together, she said.
Welsh said that government agencies, including Northern Lakes Community Mental Health, should be regularly evaluated to see how they can be run more efficiently. He pointed out that there are many good people working in the mental health field.
“But we’re raising kids who are viewing pornographic material under the guise of the First Amendment,” Welsh said.
Children are targeted by social media companies and, at school, are stuffed with genetically-modified food, he said.
“Unless we take a look at these things, we’re just putting a Band-Aid on something that won’t ever heal because we’re not getting to the root cause of the issue.”
When it comes to the housing crisis in the region, Mair said people at all income levels are affected, not just those at the lower end of the pay spectrum.
“Companies can’t bring an employee into the county because there is nowhere for them to live,” Mair said. “It’s very expensive compared to the wages they are paid.”
The county land bank owns property that could be used for housing, he noted.
Walter also said the county has a role to play. The county needs to bring back a planning commission and a county planner, she said, agreeing that there’s a lot the county could do with land bank property.
Another option that should be explored is a countywide affordable housing millage, she said.
“The county can really be a leader to bring together the townships and work with nonprofit and business partners to affect real change,” Walter pointed out.
Welsh also said the county can take steps to ease the housing crisis.
“The county certainly can approve building projects where you are putting up affordable housing complexes,” he said. “Condo complexes are getting approved, but getting affordable housing is like pulling teeth around here.”
The county needs to have certain things in place so everyone can afford to live, Welsh said.
“I’m all for having housing that’s affordable for nurses, firemen and restaurant workers,” he said.
