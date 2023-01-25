Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Light snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.