TRAVERSE CITY — Two Traverse City health care providers are getting a look after submitting proposals to provide medical and mental health services for Grand Traverse County’s jail.
The two proposals, from IMG Clinic on 11th Street and County Health Support Services on Washington Street, came in after a January deadline, but jail Administrator Chris Barsheff said the committee in charge of finding a service provider thought the companies should be considered.
Barsheff said the two providers are seeking to expand by offering services to jails.
The proposals are two of four that were received in response to a request for proposals for the combined services that may also include psychiatric care. Other proposals came from Wellpath, the company that now provides medical and psychiatric services, and from Advanced Correctional Healthcare of Illinois.
Barsheff said all four companies are capable of providing psychiatric care.
The advantage to having one provider is that care would be an integrated system, Barsheff said. A disconnect between Northern Lakes Community Mental Health and Wellpath’s psychiatric care is one of the findings of a study done in 2020 by NCCHC Resources.
The study also found mental health services in the jail were not reaching enough people, assessments were not being done and treatment planning was lacking. In addition, about half of inmates assigned to the mental health caseload were not being seen.
“So we won’t have one provider doing medical, one doing mental health and one doing psychiatry,” Barsheff said. “You have it all under one organization — it just makes sense.”
The jail has not had mental health services for more than a year after a contract with Northern Lakes Community Mental Health for non-emergent services for inmates was not renewed. The $163,000 contract paid for two full time employees at the jail — a behavioral health specialist and a peer support specialist. It was not renewed when jail officials and CMH could not come to an agreement on services.
A study done by Wayne State University as part of the Stepping Up initiative being instituted at the jail shows that the average time for a mental health referral made by jail personnel was 11 days. Once a referral is received the average time to see an inmate was six days.
“That’s what we’re trying to fix,” Barsheff said.
Stepping Up aims to reduce the number of people with mental illnesses in jails. The program was supposed to be in place by fall 2020, but was delayed by the pandemic, Barsheff has said.
A request for proposals for mental health services was sent out in August and four bids returned, but with a contract for medical services expiring Feb. 28, county officials decided to put out an RFP for a company that could provide all services, Barsheff said.
Wellpath is paid $780,000 per year for its services, which included 16,000 inmate contacts with a nurse in 2021, according to statistics provided by the company. Under its psychiatry arm Wellpath spends two hours per week with clients. After being asked to increase the time it spends on that care because of waiting lists, the company is offering three hours per week in its proposal.
A psychiatrist may be needed to continue or adjust psychotropic medications for an inmate, or the person may benefit from a higher level clinician, Barsheff said. Mental health services include assessments of inmates, creating behavior care plans and more.
Inmates also receive crisis intervention services from CMH under an enabling agreement with Grand Traverse County and the other five counties it serves. The agreement has been in place since 2003, with the county paying $682,000 per year.
The county Board of Commissioners in December approved the 2022 budget that includes $196,000 for mental health services at the jail. The jail budget is about $6 million per year.
Catholic Human Services provides substance use services to the jail that are paid for by grant funding at no cost to the jail. Another group, Keys to Freedom Ministries provides discharge planning for those who request it, also at no cost to the jail.
Barsheff said he and Sheriff Tom Bensley likely will have a recommendation for a provider at the Feb. 16 county board meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.