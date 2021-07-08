TRAVERSE CITY — Local health officials advise limiting contact with water at several Traverse City-area beaches after weekly tests showed elevated E. coli levels.
The Grand Traverse County Health Department reported Thursday that samples collected Wednesday at Sunset Park and Traverse City Senior Center beaches in Traverse City and at Traverse City State Park in East Bay Township showed E. coli levels not safe for full-body contact. Wading no deeper than the waist, fishing and boating are still considered safe, officials said.
Water samples collected at Sunset Park showed 613 colonies of E. coli per 100 milliliters, while samples from the Senior Center beach showed 980 colonies and the state park beach showed 649 colonies per 100 milliliters, health officials reported.
State standards show water is OK for full-body contact — such as swimming — when levels are below 300 colonies per 100 milliliters, while those beyond 1,000 colonies per 100 milliliters call for no physical contact at all.
Levels at the Senior Center beach are nearly high enough for no physical contact with the water at all.
Samples collected Thursday at the three affected beaches will be analyzed, with results expected on Friday.
All other beaches in the region’s monitoring program this week showed water quality acceptable for swimming, or full-body contact.
The area’s weekly beach monitoring program includes more than two dozen beaches both on Lake Michigan and inland lakes in Grand Traverse, Benzie and Leelanau counties. Samples are collected each week on Wednesday mornings with results back the following day.
E. coli is an indicator bacteria for fecal contamination that can cause illness. Levels can become elevated after heavy or lengthy rainfalls that flush stormwater lines, which often collect road and animal waste between rainstorms.
