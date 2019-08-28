TRAVERSE CITY — Three sexual assault charges against former Kingsley Area Schools principal Karl Hartman have been dismissed.
The first-degree felony criminal sexual conduct charge and the two second-degree felony CSC charges involved a 12-year-old former student who was not prepared to testify, Grand Traverse County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Kyle Attwood said.
The felony first-degree count, which carries with it a possible life sentence if convicted, was part of five new charges added to an amended complaint against the 55-year-old Hartman in June. The charges were dropped during a preliminary examination hearing at the 86th District Court on Tuesday.
Attwood said they were not willing to “do anything that might cause them more trauma to relive it.”
“It’s tough. When you disclose something like that, you have to process a whole lot of emotions,” Attwood said. “Coming forward with it is really the first step for that kid. As you’re processing that, it has effects on your physical health and your mental health. I certainly don’t want to push somebody past where they’re able to go.”
Attwood said there is the possibility of bringing the charges back if the accuser is willing to testify at a later date. No additional accusers have come forward, but he has not ruled out the possibility, Attwood added.
Hartman still faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including another first-degree CSC count, stemming from incidents prosecutors said occurred between 1988 and 2018. He is also charged with four second-degree felony CSC counts, one felony accosting a minor for immoral purposes count and two misdemeanor counts of furnishing alcohol to minors.
The preliminary examination to hear testimony from witnesses on the two most recent second-degree CSC charges was waived and the case was bound over to the 13th Circuit Court after the dismissed charges. Shawn Worden, Hartman’s attorney, said they were prepared for the prelim but that the hearing became unnecessary when the first-degree charge was dropped.
“The most significant charge was count one, which was dismissed and is what we were geared up for,” Worden said. “Once that was dismissed, proceeding to have a preliminary examination on the other two charges that were pending didn’t make as much sense. Quite frankly, we think we can do a better job of examining those alleged victims at trial.”
Hartman pleaded not guilty to the two second-degree charges. He has also pleaded not guilty to all previous charges.
A possible bond violation by Hartman was also addressed. Court records showed a failure to appear for a urinalysis on Aug. 23, but it was found Hartman had provided a sample at an out-of-town facility. The in-town facility notified the county clerk’s office that Hartman was a no-show before the out-of-town facility had faxed over verification that Hartman had indeed met his bond requirements.
Judge Bob Cooney told Hartman that in the future he needs to notify his bond officer when he is going to be out of town and that a warrant would have been sworn out for his arrest had this matter not been cleared up.
Hartman’s case now proceeds to a jury trial at the the 13th Circuit Court. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sept. 6.
