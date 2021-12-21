TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools administrators canceled classes at Traverse City West Senior High School on Tuesday because of a violent threat.
A custodian at Traverse City West Senior High School found a threat against the school written on a stall in a boys’ bathroom late Monday night. On Tuesday morning, TCAPS officials alerted families via email, Facebook and Twitter that West Senior High School classes would be canceled “out of an abundance of caution.”
The threat contained comments about disliking the school, statements about shooting people in the school and mentions of explosives, said Capt. Chris Clark of the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department.
The threat was reported to the Sheriff’s office at 8:50 p.m., Clark said. Multiple detectives from the department began working on the investigation on Monday at 9:30 p.m. and were interviewing students through Tuesday afternoon.
Clark said students, staff, teachers and members of the community should feel secure in the work the sheriff’s department and the schools are doing to keep students safe.
“They should have confidence in not only the school to ensure that it's a safe environment for the students, but the partnership that we have with the schools to ensure that that’s is a safe environment,” Clark said. “It's an excellent partnership.”
Superintendent John VanWagoner said he does not think the threat was credible and that it was “unique” that the threat was found so late in the evening. He said he had not seen a threat of violence found so late in the school day.
“I've never had one, in my years, or seen one that was found that late,” VanWagoner said. “You can't get ahold of people because they don't pick phones up at 10 o'clock or 11 o'clock.”
VanWagoner said he has been discussing with local law enforcement and emergency management on how to address threats moving forward. He said he has also spoken with the board of education about potentially making the option to switch to virtual schooling when a threat occurs.
“I take these all very, very seriously. Our law enforcement does, our board and, until we can have a good sense and be able to get these under control, I'm not going to put anybody in harm's way,” VanWagoner said. “I have children in this district, many of our administrators do, board members do, in these very buildings that these things have happened in.”
More than 100 schools across Michigan dealt with "copycat" threats of violence following the fatal Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County that killed four and injured seven. Since the beginning of December, TCAPS has faced multiple threats at its middle and high schools.
On Dec. 3, East Middle School students reported a threatening message, and TCAPS administration and local law enforcement responded to the threat immediately. On Dec. 16, a racist threat was found scrawled on a bathroom stall at Central High School that caused the administration to cancel classes at that high school the next day.
