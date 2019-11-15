TRAVERSE CITY — Law enforcement continues to investigate a possible threat of a school shooting at Traverse City West Senior High School, but Grand Traverse County sheriff's deputies said there is no immediate danger to students, staff or the community.
Capt. Chris Clark said the OK2Say tipline received two messages regarding TC West — one Thursday afternoon and another at midnight Friday. The first message simply read, "Gun threat Friday. November 15," while the other identified a person of interest authorities spoke with Friday.
Clark could not say if the person interviewed was the one that made the threat or the one that provided one of the tips to OK2Say. The incident report was not done as of 3 p.m. Friday.
"We're still investigating, and we'll have the prosecutor review the whole report," Clark said. "We have to evaluate the information we got from OK2Say and put a plan in place with the information we had to make a safe environment for the students."
TC West Principal Joe Esper emailed students' families Friday and said the tips referenced the recent shooting in Santa Clarita, California, where two students were shot and killed and others injured in an attack Thursday. Esper said deputies "evaluated the situation and determined the threat to West to be low level and not credible."
"As a precaution, sheriff’s deputies patrolled the area and were at the school in the morning and throughout the day today to ensure students and staff remained safe at all times and to monitor for any unusual activity," Esper said.
TC West staff members were briefed on the situation Thursday night. Esper said he and all Traverse City Area Public Schools officials "encourage anyone with information or concerns about possible threats to schools to continue to contact the school, local law enforcement or OK2Say."
"It takes a community to keep our schools safe," Esper said.
The incident at West comes on the heels of a threat at Grand Traverse Academy nearly two weeks ago in which a student reported seeing a former GTA student post a photo of a gun on Snapchat with a caption reading “Don’t come to GTA Monday.”
Michigan State Police officers investigated that threat and also found it to be not credible.
