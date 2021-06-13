THOMPSONVILLE — Thompsonville’s past and future roll into the present June 19 when the community dedicates its Diamond Crossing historical marker and simultaneously conducts a public visioning session for capturing community potential.
Benzie Area Historical Society hosts the event celebrating the village’s railroad legacy and invites the public to help define new directions for Thompsonville’s growth.
“It’s like ‘The Little Engine that Could’ — it was the beginning of economic development in Northern Michigan,”said Barb Mort, Historical Society executive director. “Why can’t it come back to life again?”
The Diamond Crossing intersection constructed in 1889 provided freight and passenger rail service linking Frankfort to Toledo and the Traverse City area to Chicago. Thompsonville sprouted and thrived around the junction. By 1901 the community became known as “The Biggest Little Town in Michigan.” But as rail service decreased, the town declined.
The two-sided Michigan historical marker installed last October will be officially dedicated by Tom Truscott of the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office. The ceremony takes place at 2 p.m. at the Thompsonville Junction Caboose at Village Park.
The public will have opportunity following ceremonies to share their vision for revitalizing the downtown space with consultants from Beckett & Raeder, Inc. A planning firm hired to lead the process. The targeted site sits along the 22-mile Betsie Valley Trail built on the former rail track bed extending from Frankfort to Thompsonville.
Thompsonville Area Revitalization Project (TARP), a grassroot development committee, spearheads the initiative. Members include representatives from Benzie Area Historical Society, Thompsonville Village, Colfax and Weldon townships, Friends of the Betsie Valley Trail, Betsie Valley District Library and Crystal Mountain resort.
“We are the driving force getting this started, but we want it to be something the area wants,” said TARP chair Katherine Eiferle.
TARP received a $10,000 Rotary Charity seed grant on June 3. The grant requires a 25 percent local match.
“Its such a vote of confidence for us,” Eiferle said. “We’re hoping to raise donations from neighbors and the community.”
The prevailing concept behind the initiative is to create a gateway for area art, culture and recreation. Momentum for the project evolved from the community’s long-term development plan. Revitalization ideas currently on the table focus onmaximizing access to Betsie Valley Trail.
“We hope to have a trailhead to bring in walkers and bicyclists and interesting people.” Eiferle said. “Eventually, the trail would go to Kaleva and Traverse City.”
A small, staffed visitor center is also on the wish list. It would provide information and a historical exhibit. Development would potentially take place within the village property located at County Road 669 and Thompson Avenue.
“First and foremost is to bring more visitors to town,” explaine dTARP vice president/village president and business owner Eugene Allen. “Maybe someone would be interested in starting a business.”
Allen pointed out that the initiative is still in its infancy. “Getting the word out on the 19th can generate more enthusiasm for the project,” he said.
Beckett & Raeder is expected to submit concept plans for public review in August.
