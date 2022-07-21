FRANKFORT — Cheryl Kobernik stands in the middle of her 40-acre cherry farm, and can almost hear the voice of her father:
“Now, Cheri, what are you doing? You can't leave those cherries on the trees.”
Her parents, first-generation German immigrants who came in through Ellis Island, taught her to waste not. Now, outside of her day job as a social worker, she and her husband, Alan, run North Star Organics in Frankfort. They’ve owned the property for 37 years.
Northern Michigan cherry farmers are seeing their best harvest in years. But many, like Kobernik, are finding nowhere to send their supplies once they’re picked.
Normally, they rely on commercial processors to account for a large share of their profits. Such companies buy up large quantities of the produce and turn them into products like desserts and juices.
But this year, the processors aren’t biting.
“It's just hard to see the opportunity for small- or medium-size farms to have their niche in this, too,” she said. “We appreciate the big farms … but there ought to be room for young people to have a mid-sized farm ... and find their niche."
As of Monday, Kobernik had been making calls for four weeks seeking buyers for her tart cherry crop. When they answered, the answer was typically no. That could mean, by the end of the season, they may have to toss some 20,000 pounds of fruit.
“We've gone through all the Kubler-Ross stages of grief, probably repeatedly in the last six days,” she said, referring to the process of cycling through denial, anger, depression, bargaining and acceptance.
This week, as temperatures hit soaring highs, the local tart cherry crop hit peak ripeness — meaning that cherry supply needs to start moving — fast. But, without any processors lined up, growers are watching their crops sit around in crates, or on branches, or in heaps on the ground.
“Right now, they're perfect,” said Joe Grant, whose family owns farms in Leelanau County. “We should be picking … but we're just sitting around for a week not doing anything, waiting for a call that says, ‘Yeah, we'll take some of your cherries.'”
Grant’s farm, which has always been a family operation, is now officially owned by his son and his nephew.
“They're very worried because, you know, they should really just not buy anything right now, in order for them to make it,” Grant said. “You still have to live and eat and pay taxes and insurance, and they're not going to have much money.
"And we haven't had much money — last year, we didn't have many cherries, so everybody's just down there at the bottom and hanging on and hoping for a good year.”
Part of the problem, ironically, is that the tart cherry crop has been good this year. Better than expected.
The last two years’ cherry harvests were meager, owing largely to mild winters and late spring frosts after the cherry trees had come out of dormancy. Climate change is making those sorts of weather-related losses more common — as well as other challenges like invasive pests and fungicide resistance, said Nikki Rothwell, a horticulturalist for the Michigan State University extension.
In northwest Michigan, the Michigan Cherry Committee estimated 118 million pounds of cherries would be produced in 2022, more than 2 1/2 times the total amount that was produced in the region last year. Exact figures are not yet available, but growers likely exceeded that projection.
“So when you make a plan for a certain amount of fruit and then you come in over-estimate, sometimes that will result in cherries not having a home,” Rothwell said.
While smaller farms struggle to compete with bigger operations in Michigan, all are facing even tougher competition from overseas imports. In 2018, Turkey imported more than 1.5 million pounds of dried cherries into the U.S., undercutting domestic farmers at a price of about 90 cents per pound.
Michigan farmers filed a trade action to stop the country’s imports in 2019, but the International Trade Commission ruled against them the following year.
Meanwhile, there isn’t the infrastructure in place to process as many cherries as there has been in the past.
In recent years, there has been a steep decline in pitting capacity in the state, and one major processor, whom Rothwell would not name, recently stepped away from cherries to focus on apples instead.
After two years of inconsistent crops, Grant said it can be hard to catch the attention of food distributors again.
“(They can) just switch to blueberry or something else, and then you have to get them back … which is harder," he said.
He said he also thinks there is less interest overall in tart cherries, as Americans are consuming fewer desserts. In decades past, tart cherries have particularly been used in applications like cherry pie and cherry cobbler, where sugar can be added to balance out the sour flavor.
Sweet cherries, which ripened about a month ago, were not as difficult to sell this year. That can largely be attributed to the fact that they weren’t subject to the same sudden supply glut that tart cherry farmers are now experiencing.
But Rothwell said there may be some legitimacy to the dessert hypothesis, and there has been a big push in the industry to “reinvent” the tart cherry to adapt — emphasizing dried cherries or cherry concentrates, and using the fruit in smoothies, granola and trail mix.
Kobernik did eventually hear back from a juice supplier who expressed interest in buying up her supply, but that prospect remained uncertain as of mid-week. The week prior, she turned to social media, inviting people on Facebook to stop by the farm and pick their own cherries for $3 a pound, or purchase the pre-picked fruit for $4 a pound.
“Come give these cherries a home or else they will be donated or abandoned,” she said in the post, which, as of Thursday, had been shared 225 times.
She and her husband have been through difficult times in the past. Beginning in the ‘80s, the industry took a major hit on cherry prices because of an oversupply problem. That led to the creation of a cherry reserve and occasional volume control measures imposed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. And it led the Koberniks to switch entirely to organic farming, giving them an economic niche to flourish in.
But that niche hasn’t helped them this year.
Voice cracking, Kobernik said she knows things could be worse: She’s not a 65-year-old in Ukraine deciding whether to flee or stay. She’s not at Munson Medical Center on her third week of chemo. “There are so many other issues that people are facing, so big girl pants,” she said. “And if this was the worst that happens in this year of our life, so be it.”
“We've done the very best we can, for particularly the last 23 years. And we did the very best we could this year. And we're tired.”
Once they quit for the summer, “maybe tomorrow afternoon, we'll be at the beach,” she said.
On Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, they finally shook the trees to get all the remaining cherries down.
And on Wednesday, she made another post to the farm’s Facebook page: “CLOSED FOR THE SEASON … We're so happy to see a strong community of people who love organic fruit as much as we love growing it.”
