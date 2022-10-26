My staff worked to come up with housing-related slogans for T-shirts and it reminded me of some locally who still don’t believe housing is an issue. Would people get T-shirts that say YIMBY or “Yes In My Backyard”?
Why are we so opposed to change when it’s inevitable? We run into the NIMBYs (Not in my Back Yard) often in our work, and now there are BANANAs (Build Absolutely Nothing Anywhere Near me at Anytime). I get it — I used to be on that side. But it’s an outlook that doesn’t think about others or see things from another view.
As we prepare for the eighth annual Housing Summit where more than 200 people will gather to collaborate, learn and identify housing strategies for 2023 and beyond, it’s important to highlight progress being made and how to get involved. What’s needed is housing for everyone, and it’s needed it now.
Housing North believes housing change can happen thoughtfully without harming our natural resources or causing changes we’re unequipped to handle. We need solutions that adapt to reality and the increased costs across the development spectrum that make it nearly impossible to build housing options for everyone.
With coordination and expertise, we can plan for the impact on stormwater systems and increased traffic flows. We can encourage development close to existing infrastructure and resources. With housing opportunity maps and collaboration among government units, we’re confident of responsible regional growth. Everyone has an opportunity to participate in the transformational changes ahead.
We’re excited for Michigan’s first Statewide Housing Plan through the Michigan State Housing Development Agency (MSHDA). It offers clear goals for progress throughout our state with recommendations to “Invest in the Michigan Housing and Community Development Fund (HCDF).” Housing North will continue to represent our region and encourage enough resources be allocated to solutions like Community Land Trusts (CLTs) to help secure affordability in perpetuity.
The Housing Michigan Coalition bills stem from years of stakeholder feedback on regional housing. They passed the state Senate and are pending in the House of Representatives. When enacted they will create new opportunities including the Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) bill, opening the door for public-private housing partnerships in our region. The bills also expand Neighborhood Enterprise Zones (NEZ) to all Michigan cities, villages and townships.
We’ve also developed new programs for housing through American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds, including partnerships with nonprofits. There’s growing support for our Housing Ready Program, placing boots on the ground staff providing housing development assistance. Last month we placed Housing Ready staff in Leelanau and Manistee counties, joining existing positions in Emmet and Charlevoix.
We’re progressing toward similar support in Benzie, Antrim and Grand Traverse counties.
Most recently, Bennie County supported key housing projects and agreed to allocate 30 percent of its ARPA funding towards housing.
Here are others ways to support attainable housing:
- Get informed by signing up for our newsletter, find a Housing Action group (links on our website), or volunteer for your local Habitat for Humanity or organizations helping with housing. Be sure to understand the need and communicate to others with guidance from our Communications Toolkit.
- Show up at local planning commission meetings on zoning or master plan updates that support housing. Be a YIMBY or Yes, In My Backyard advocate. Support projects ensuring long-term affordability through tools like deed restrictions or community land trusts. Encourage municipalities to require set-aside units for those with the greatest need through collaboration with the Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness.
- Speak up with public comments or letters of support for housing projects or tools in your community. Support local government’s expansion capabilities for housing, such as dedicating a portion of ARPA dollars to housing solutions through Land Bank Authorities and other existing programs, and pacts with existing nonprofits.
- Participate and consider investing in property that provides year-round rentals or adding an Accessory Dwelling Unit. Implement a deed restriction to secure year-round housing use on your property. Get involved in community capital projects such as Commongrounds Cooperative or with partners to invest in housing for your community.
As we enter election season, support candidates who understand the critical nature of our regional housing challenges and commit to real-world solutions. Ask for their thoughts on housing and if they support the work of organizations like Housing North.
There is no silver bullet or magic solution. It will take time and all hands to move the needle on our entire housing system. It’s difficult but the momentum is slowly building, as are the tools and initiatives needed to make it happen. We’re counting on you to be our partners in change.
