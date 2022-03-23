GRAND RAPIDS — Having a mentor in a skilled trade can be a valuable tool.
Windemuller, Inc. couldn’t agree more.
“Mentorship Matters” is the theme for the April 27 Building Up Women event held by Windemuller.
The 2022 event features an in-person gathering from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at The Greenhouse at Downtown Market, 435 Ionia Ave. SW in Grand Rapids. There is also a virtual event the same day from 4-5 p.m. via Zoom.
Windemuller, whose three main offices are in Wayland, Traverse City and Midland, hosted a virtual event in 2021.
Three separate events in Traverse City, Midland and Grand Rapids in 2020 drew nearly 300 people, with 100 participating at Little Fleet in TC.
The purpose of the Women in Construction event is a simple one: Increase diversity and the overall workforce in construction.
“The challenges faced by women entering the traditionally male-dominated field of construction are indisputable,” the Windemuller release said. “Females make up less than 11% of those working in the industry, and only 3% in the actual trades. Mentorship can bring value and insight to women who have an interest in building a career in construction.”
The 2022 event features a panel of women, including Project Manager Amy Russell of Comstock Construction in Traverse City. Brenna Alton, marketing manager for Windemuller, Inc. in Wayland, said Russell was recommended by Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan Executive Director Kendra Balderach.
Joining Russell on the panel are Rhea Estrada of EV Construction in Holland and Aileen Leipprandt of Hilger Hammond, PC in Grand Rapids. The moderator is Jenny Waugh of Fishbeck, which has an office in Traverse City among other locations.
Panel topics include:
- Personal stories from the field
- The importance of mentorships and the role they play in the success of women in the construction industry
- How to get a mentor
- How to serve as a mentor
- Strategies to develop a mentorship program for your organization
For more information or to register for the event, visit https://www.windemuller.us/women-in-construction/.
Established in 1954, Windemuller’s services include automation, communications and IT, electrical, outdoor utilities, and renewable energy. Windemuller employs more than 225 people at seven locations in Michigan. More information on the company is available at www.windemuller.us or by emailing contactus@windemuller.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.