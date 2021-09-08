TRAVERSE CITY — The professional development Women in Business Webinar Series continues this fall.
The next session in the three-part series, “Personal Development is Leadership Development,” is scheduled for Sept. 21 from noon to 1 p.m. The series is from Traverse Connect and is facilitated by Anchorlight Creative.
Other sessions are scheduled for Oct. 5 and Oct. 19.
The virtual event will be held on Zoom. Participants will receive a Zoom link after registering at https://tinyurl.com/WomeninBusinessWebinars.
Tickets to all three in the webinar series are $150 for Traverse Connect investors and $195 for non-investors.
The webinar series builds upon each session, according to a release from Traverse Connect.
The bi-weekly virtual sessions “will be documented in a digital workbook that is provided upon registration,” according to the release. Each of the hour-long sessions feature a 20-minute presentation from Anchorlight Creative, followed by a live-group exercise on the material.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.