TRAVERSE CITY — The inaugural Women in Business Book Club series this spring focused on professional development.
The fall edition is getting a little personal.
“Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Everyday” by Jay Shetty is the second selection of the book club, a partnership between Traverse Connect and Anchorlight Creative.
The virtual book series is held in three sessions: Sept. 28, Oct. 12 and Oct. 26. Each session is scheduled from noon to 1:15 p.m.
The Book Club series began this spring with “Nine Lies About Work” by Marcus Buckingham and Ashley Goodall. The spring book focused on professional development, so the club wanted to go in a different direction for the second selection.
“The decision to select Jay Shetty’s “Think Like a Monk” was a conversation between Traverse Connect and Anchorlight,” Traverse Connect Director of Investor Engagement Brenda McLellan said. “We wanted to select something that was more on personal development rather than professional development or leadership development.
“We want to go back and forth (in the book club series) between personal and business development.”
Anchorlight Creative Founder and CEO Sabrina Morrice, who facilitates the Book Club along with colleague Small Business Digital Strategist Annie Zimmerman, said the book selection was an easy one. Morrice said there are also many themes applicable to a range of areas.
“I have read the book before and so has Brenda,” Morrice said. “We both really loved it.
“It has so many positives to it — even though its not as tactical — it has so many parts that are actionable.”
Morrice said Shetty also has a highly-popular “On Purpose” podcast and a website with a wealth of resources. “It has a lot of great supplemental materials,” she said.
The first Women in Business Book Club series had 13 participants. McClellan and Morrice said such small group settings are perfect.
Morrice said she has worked with book clubs with more people involved — and bigger isn’t always better.
“Annie and I have run book clubs before with 20 or so participants and the first thing you do is split the group,” Morrice said. “We want want everyone to feel they’re being heard and have the opportunity to speak.”
“We really want to keep it to under 15 individuals for the conversation to be meaningful,” McClellan said.
The second Women in Business Book Club series will follow a similar format as the first.
The first session will feature an introduction and discussion of the book. A guest speaker will be the focus of the second session followed by implementation of themes and lessons in the final session.
Cost of the book club is $215 for Traverse Connect investors and $265 for non-investors. Register for the book club at https://tinyurl.com/WIBBCFall.
Register by Sept. 20 to guarantee your book order included in the ticket price. Those registering after Sept. 20 will be responsible for securing their own book.
Shetty was a monk in India and Europe for three years, according to jayshetty.me. After his return to the business world and nearly a year of not finding work, Shetty landed his big break in digital media and as a social media coach at Accenture, according to Wikipedia.
The Accenture and his videos eventually got noticed by Ariana Huffington of Huffington Post, according to LinkedIn. Shetty has worked with several prominent companies and released his book in September 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.