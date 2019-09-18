The Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce has a long track record of leading advocacy efforts on behalf of its members and the business community.
Decision-making for the Chamber’s advocacy takes place at the local level, with the Chamber’s Government Relations Committee and Board of Directors. The topics and policies are deliberated and considered with the lens of the Chamber’s mission and on behalf of the broad business interests and economic health of the region.
This allows the Chamber to function on behalf of local needs, and often results in different positions than those taken by our counterparts at the state level or in other regions of the state. In other words, often we don’t agree with those larger chambers on topics that may make great sense in Detroit but don’t fit the bill in the Grand Traverse Region.
In addition to local-level work, the Traverse City Chamber collaborates with other chambers across Northern Michigan, working together as the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance.
The Alliance represents the broad economic needs of communities in a highly rural portion of the state, and it helps bring greater attention to our unique needs.
For example, common areas of interest include advocacy for a more favorable statewide road-funding formula, affordable workforce housing solutions for rural communities, workforce education and talent-attraction tools that address the demands and conditions of our communities.
Supporting community development and job creation mechanisms that allow northern Michigan to be more competitive is essential to enabling families to live sustainably throughout the state and still enjoy prosperity, have access to a strong education, and maintain the lifestyles they choose.
The Alliance spans 14 counties and brings together the voices of nearly 8000-member businesses. This strength carries weight in statewide decisions. Currently, legislation is being worked on in the State House that would create new tax incentives to support much-needed workforce-housing projects. Other policies are being drafted that would reduce barriers to new childcare providers and provide tax credits to businesses for rural internships and apprenticeships.
Working to create and foster fertile soil for the economic growth of rural communities is a core function of both the Traverse City Chamber and the Chamber Alliance.
Perhaps the most exciting concept that we are backing is the creation of a rural-focused cabinet-level position within the Governor’s office.
This would create a seat at the table as statewide decisions are deliberated, with the knowledge, experience and consideration of the different needs and challenges in northern Michigan communities. It would create a strong advocate and connection point for our communities to be better heard and could drive attention to enable unique solutions for our region.
Working on behalf of our regional and local economic interests is a vital tool to preserving both the special rural character of northern Michigan and the ability to ensure a thriving long-term future for current residents and all of the generations to come.
