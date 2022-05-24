DEARBORN — Michigan's average gasoline price started the new week down a penny after reaching a new record high of $4.58 on Thursday.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded on Sunday was $4.57, according to the weekly release from AAA - The Auto Club Group. The price was 19 cents more than May 15, 64 cents more than this time in April and $1.64 more than the $2.93 average from May 2021.
Michigan motorists are paying an average of $68 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline.
Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 4.8 million barrels to 220.2 million and gasoline demand increased from 8.7 million to 9 million barrels a day, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.
West Texas Intermediate decreased the price of crude oil $2.81 a barrel to $109.59 at the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, according to the release. The decrease came despite EIA reporting domestic crude supply decreased by 3.4 million barrels to 420.8 million, which is approximately 13.4% lower than during the second week of May 2021, according to the release.
"Tighter supply and increased demand pushed Michigan pump prices higher last week," AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in the release. "This supply and demand dynamic, combined with volatile crude prices, will likely continue to keep upward pressure on pump prices."
Crude prices decreased earlier last week as market concerns about the likelihood of a recession occurring increased.
"If a recession occurs, crude demand would likely decrease amid decreased economic activity and cause crude prices to decline," the release states.
Traverse City, which in recent weeks posted the least expensive gasoline price averages in Michigan, was not on the same list on Sunday. The most expensive gas price averages were reported in Marquette ($4.59), metro Detroit ($4.59) and Jackson ($4.58) while the least expensive gas was found in Saginaw ($4.56), Flint ($4.56) and Grand Rapids ($4.56).
The U.S. average was $4.59, a 12-cent increase from last week. The national average a month ago was $4.12, and was $3.04 in May 2021.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA Mobile app.
