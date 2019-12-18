Good news is buzzing through the community this week: Steve H. Perdue, President and CEO of Grand Traverse Industries for almost four decades, will receive the 2019 Distinguished Service Award on January 22 during the Traverse Connect Annual Celebration Week.
Although our community expects the big reveal of the year’s DSA recipient every December, the excitement and anticipation never wanes.
This year’s recipient has a resume we could all be envious of and a record of service we can all admire. These achievements are not mutually exclusive. Mr. Perdue’s work ethic, commitment to justice, and compassion for all are common threads through his personal and professional lives.
For nearly 40 years, he has built Grand Traverse Industries to be a shining example of how to succeed in business while doing good as a leading employer of individuals with disabilities. GTI’s customer base ranges from area small businesses to the State of Michigan, who recently awarded GTI the contract to supply all of the state’s trash can liners.
Mr. Perdue’s record of volunteer service could even overshadow his incredibly successful career with GTI. He has successfully woven together his professional business and economic growth goals for the region with his long-term volunteerism with Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce, Traverse Bay EDC, Traverse Connect, the Grand Vision, Networks Northwest, Traverse City Coast Guard Station, and the Michigan Council for Rehabilitation Services.
It’s irrefutable that Steve’s work, both professional and personal, has improved and strengthened our community.
Long before it became a frequent topic in business books and magazines, Mr. Perdue realized the professional benefits from volunteering for organizations he supports personally and professionally.
Corporate volunteer programs are now a centerpiece of employee benefits at small and large businesses across the country.
How did this come to be? Not to put too cynical a spin on it, but corporations are not in the business of sending their employees out to serve their communities purely for the sake of doing good. For companies of any size, the benefits of employee engagement, professional skill-building, broadened networks, and personal fulfillment make employee volunteerism good for business.
Studies from The Center for Talent Innovation and Deloitte bring data to the perceived idea that employee volunteerism is a nice-to-have benefit. These studies show employees of every generation are more engaged and feel more satisfied with their careers because they volunteer and give back to their communities. And how is this good for business? Every CEO and HR manager knows that more engaged employees make companies more profitable by increasing retention and productivity, in addition to being happier and healthier employees.
This holiday season, you’ll see organized groups of volunteers from area businesses out in the community packaging toys, serving meals and ringing bells.
Consider your goals and resolutions for 2020. If personal and professional growth make your list, find an organization that aligns with your passion, like Steve Perdue and the other incredible volunteers in our community have done.
You, and our community as a whole, will reap the benefits.
