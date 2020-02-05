Show me the money! That is what high school seniors are saying right now.
This is the time of the year that most colleges are sending the financial aid letters out to accepted students. There are two types of aid offered — gift aid and self help aid.
Gift aid is just as it sounds — free money, either from the school, federal government, the State of Michigan, philanthropic organizations or private individuals. Colleges will typically offer scholarships and/or grants that are funded through their endowments.
The aid may be in the form of merit or financial need. Merit aid is based upon criteria established by the school — usually a combination of the student’s high school GPA and their ACT or SAT scores.
For example, if a student has a GPA of 3.6 and an SAT of 1470 or an ACT of 33 he or she would receive a scholarship at Central Michigan University of 40% of tuition — or $5,004 for the first year and a four year discount of $20,424. If that student was able to improve his or her SAT score to1480 or ACT to 34 the scholarship increases to 50% of tuition — or $6,255 for the first year and $25,530 over four years.
Your student should check the requirements at their school — and if they are close to the next level verify if an updated ACT or SAT score would still be considered — many schools will take updated scores through the spring and possibly up to admission day.
The local scholarships offered through The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation are now available to apply to. Visit www.gtrcf.org for details and deadlines.
Our generous community awards more than $150,000 each year.
There are many sources to search for scholarships — check the scholarship page at the school your student has been accepted to, inquire about scholarships that may be available through your employer or professional organizations you are involved with and visit national websites like scholarships.com, petersons.com, fastweb.com, collegeboard.org, unigo.com, chegg.com, cappex.com, goingmerry.com and myscholly.com.
Self help aid is the other type of financial aid that is included in the financial aid letter your student receives. Unfortunately, this may be the only type of financial aid your student may be offered. Once the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) your student will determine what type of student loan they are eligible for.
Direct Subsidized Loans are loans made to eligible undergraduate students who demonstrate financial need to help cover the costs of higher education at a college or career school. The interest on the loans will be paid by the federal government while your student is in school and for 6 months after they are no longer a full time student.
Direct Unsubsidized Loans are loans made to eligible undergraduate, graduate, and professional students, but eligibility is not based on financial need.
The interest on unsubsidized loans start accruing once they are dispursed.
Direct PLUS Loans are loans made to graduate or professional students and parents of dependent undergraduate students to help pay for education expenses not covered by other financial aid.
Eligibility is not based on financial need, but a credit check is required. Borrowers who have an adverse credit history must meet additional requirements to qualify.
Federal Work-Study is another type of aid your student may be offered.
It provides part-time jobs for undergraduate and graduate students with financial need, allowing them to earn money to help pay education expenses.
The program encourages community service work and work related to the student’s course of study.
It’s administered by schools participating in the Federal Work-Study Program, so you will need to check with your school’s financial aid office to find out if your school participates.
Both the federal government and nonprofit organizations offer money for college to veterans, future military personnel, active duty personnel, or those related to veterans or active duty personnel. There are many resources available including Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) Scholarships, Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Education Benefits, Iraq and Afghanistan Service Grant or Additional Federal Pell Grant Funds and Limited Interest Rates, No Accrual of Interest, and Deferment of Student Loans.
The following major national organizations offer scholarships primarily to active duty military, veterans, and/or their families: American Legion, AMVETS, Paralyzed Veterans of America and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Take advantage of Michigan College Planning’s College Planning workshop to learn more about the college planning process, where to find scholarships and how to become what colleges want.
Visit www.michigancollegeplanning.com or https://www.tcaps.net/programs/leap/for locations and dates.
The workshops are informative and include steps you can take right now to assure you understand the cost of attendance and how you can afford college.
If you are unable to attend a workshop, feel free to call Michigan College Planning with your questions.
