The senior class of 2020 will have a story to share for the rest of their lives! We all celebrate your accomplishments — unfortunately not in the normal manner of celebration. The celebration for the class of 2020 will go down in history.
Families across the nation are becoming creative in ways to acknowledge the accomplishments of the Class of 2020.
Facebook recently announced a virtual graduation that many local families plan to participate in. On May 15 at 2 p.m. ET, Facebook will broadcast #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020. The commencement address will be given by Oprah Winfrey. In addition, Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles, and more will share words of wisdom for the class of 2020. Miley Cyrus will do a special performance of her hit song, “The Climb.”
The ceremony will acknowledge high schools and colleges in the U.S. by name, state by state, including photos and videos of the class of 2020 and messages from deans and principals across the country. The video will be shared on Facebook Watch and available at facebook.com/facebookapp. Highlights and more will be posted to the @instagram account on Instagram, and on contributors’ social media accounts.
Graduates also can host their own virtual graduation ceremony and party via Facebook, with special features including a virtual graduation hub, custom filters, family and friends celebrations enabled by Messenger Rooms, and more.
Seniors are busy finishing their course requirements, are in the midst of taking their AP exams and are searching for a summer job — they just aren’t certain when they will be able to start to work. Now is the time for seniors to communicate with their college of choice — to verify how orientation will be held, and make sure they have their room and meal selection completed. Now is the time to start putting together a list of items they will need to take with them.
If your family has been affected financially by the Stay at Home order, it is advised that you contact your college. Many of the colleges are reevaluating the financial aid package for the school year 2020-2021.
Each school handles it differently — many have a financial aid special consideration form that your family will need to fill out. The college will ask for details on changes to the family income to reevaluate the financial need for the year. Make sure you contact the financial aid office as soon as possible, since funds will be given out first-come, first-served.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement regarding free tuition for front-line essential workers was made just last week. At this time we don’t know many details about the program. As details emerge, we will post them on our Facebook page and website.
Juniors, too, are in a unique position.
This summer would typically be the time they decide if they should take the SAT and/or ACT again. Because of the cancellation of school, most juniors haven’t taken the ACT or SAT.
Many colleges are still trying to determine how they are going to make their acceptance selections with this unprecedented junior year.
At the time of this writing, SAT has canceled the June test and is planning a September test — more details to follow. The ACT still is scheduled to take place on June 13 — you have until May 8 to register without incurring a late fee. This test may end up being canceled as well.
Now is a great time to contact the schools you are interested in applying to, in order to determine if they have made changes to their test requirements. As a reminder, colleges utilize the following in their acceptance process — GPA, ACT and/or SAT scores, application essay, rigor of courses, level of interest in the college, extracurricular activities, leadership and volunteering.
The Common App will open on August 1. The Common App is used by more than 800 colleges across the country. This is a great time to put your plan together to complete your college applications. Many schools will have their applications available in June. Check the college website to determine if they have their own application or use the Common App.
You can also see a list of items that are required to apply — these may include a college specific essay, letters of recommendation or personal interview.
The essay prompts are available for the Common App — so take advantage of working on your essay now.
Some tips for the essay include — write about something that’s important to you; don’t just recount — reflect; being funny is tough — but if you can make the admissions staff laugh it helps set you apart; start now and write several drafts; make sure you answer the question being asked; and have at least one other person edit your essay — your English teacher is a great resource!
We hope you and your family are healthy, happy and safe during this time. Please contact our office with any questions. Since we weren’t able to hold the college planning workshops at the local schools this Spring, we have put together other resources to help families virtually. Contact our office for more details.
