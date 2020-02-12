TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan announced the launch of this year’s version of the MyFreeTaxes.com website.
This is the 11th year United Way and H&R Block have partnered to provide online tax filing software to help taxpayers of all income levels file simple tax returns. Users can use a computer or smartphone to file a federal and up to three state tax returns for free, according to a release. Simple returns include many of the most common required forms.
The MyFreeTaxes.com website screens for credit and deduction eligibility including the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit to make sure filers receive the maximum tax refund. It includes a Refund Reveal that shows filers how and why their refund amount is changing in real time. It has the ability to upload images of W-2 forms to allow automatic fill-in of information. A virtual assistant offers 24/7 help.
“Tax season can be a source of confusion and stress for Americans, but it does not have to be,” Seth Johnson, CEO of United Way of Northwest Michigan, said in the release.
“Many filers are intimidated by the complexities of the tax law and afraid to make a mistake that will cost them money. With MyFreeTaxes, filers have both the support of a proven software provider in H&R Block as well as United Way, which is committed to helping people everywhere achieve financial stability.”
UWNWMI is a nonprofit organization that works with communities in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties to pool efforts in fundraising and support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.