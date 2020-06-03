TRAVERSE CITY — Leasing a location for a new paintball store in Traverse City took a little convincing.
Former T.C. Paintball owner Wayne Berry said several commercial realtors wouldn’t lease him space. The worry was the new business “would get paint everywhere,” Berry recalls.
Berry opened T.C. Paintball in May of 1999 on Garfield Avenue. The business enjoyed two years in its initial location, before spending five years in a strip mall on South Airport Road and another five in a U.S. 31 South strip mall just north of Chum’s Corner.
“We kept expanding,” said Berry, who said he worked well with all his landlords before he purchased the building the business now occupies at 1825 M-37 South.
Berry used to have stores in Gaylord and Midland.
T.C. Paintball still operates in Grand Rapids (2070 Waldorf St. in Walker) and Lansing (131 E. Lansing Road in Potterville), but those stores have different ownership.
Berry and business partner Rick Steinebach, who met through playing paintball, opened the Grand Rapids store in 2001. Berry sold it outright to Steinebach six years ago.
Berry said he was approached when Chaos Paintball in Lansing was being sold, but declined. The Lansing location is owned by acquaintance Tom Soria and Steinebach.
John Gardiner, the new owner of T.C. Paintball North, said the name allows the three stores a bulk-buying advantage.
“We all share the TC Paintball name,” Gardiner said. “The three of us combined buy more paint than any paintball field in the state.”
“TC Paintball is the largest in the state if you go by the volume sold,” Berry added.
