SUTTONS BAY — The two Ks just won two cups.
Leelanau County’s Two K Farms was awarded a pair of 2019 Jefferson Cups, for its Rosé Cider and 2017 Riesling, at the 2019 Jefferson Cup Invitational Wine Competition.
The annual competition is organized by Master Sommelier and Master of Wine Doug Frost, one of only four wine professionals in the world to hold both titles.
This year’s entrants included 750 wineries from 27 states. Only 35 wines and one cider earned the highest award, the Jefferson Cup. Two K Farms also received Silver Medals for its Kingston Black, Golden Russet, New World and Cherry Ciders and 2017 Bubbly Riesling; and Bronze Medals for its Old World Cider and Colonnade Apple Wine.
Brothers Max and George Koskela own Two K Farms, an 80-acre property five minutes south of Suttons Bay. They bought the land in 2010, planted apples and wine grapes, and opened a tasting room in 2018. They grow, with the help of 10 to 12 employees, all their own fruit and create their finished products on site.
They’re particularly proud of their Rosé Cider.
“It’s crisp, clean, with fruit aromas: apple, pear, notes of hard candy — watermelon or cherry Jolly Rancher, almost,” said George Koskela. “It’s made from four different red flesh varieties.”
The brothers were willing to mention two of those varieties, Otterson and Redfield, but said the other half of their formula for the Rosé Cider is proprietary.
“A lot of what we do is, I guess, a close-kept secret. We don’t want to disclose everything,” said George.
He did say that all four apple varieties in the Rosé Cider formula have red flesh, so the resulting rosé color appears naturally.
“Most people add cranberry juice or red currants to the rosé to get the color that they’d like,” Max said. “We don’t do any of that.”
What’s a cider doing winning an award at a wine competition?
“Hard cider is wine,” George said. “It is low-alcohol wine. It’s a fruit wine.”
The farm has 22,000 apple trees, mostly in a high-density, trellis-supported format that can pack 1,000 trees into a single acre. Trees planted in that style can begin producing within 3 years of planting, George said, and reach full production potential within 5 years. Free-standing apple trees can take up to 10 years to reach full production.
The Koskelas are also happy with their other Jefferson Cup winner.
“It’s just a really nice Riesling,” said Max. “It was a really good year — 2017 in general — for Riesling.”
Exactly what made the Two K Farms’ wine a winner?
“I think it’s the balance between sugar and acid, and nice fruit overtones,” said George. “And a good winemaker, of course. It all came together.”
“We have an excellent winemaker — Adam Satchwell,” Max said. “He was at Shady Lane for 15 years.”
The brothers have entered plenty of wine contests, but this competition came to them.
“The Jefferson Cup is an invitation-only competition, and they watch you,” George said. “They watch competitions and they see who wins. They have a formula, and then they invite less than 5 percent of all producers in North America.”
“We’d been submitting our wines and ciders to several competitions throughout the country,” said Max. “And we’ve won a few awards — quite a few, actually.”
The Koskelas constantly experiment.
“We used to grow hops,” said Max. “We’re converting our hop yards, using the same row spacing — those are going to become orchards. They’ll be free-standing trees, but cider varieties.”
“We’re going to see if maybe free-standing trees produce better fruit,” George said. “We’re always trying to innovate, to improve on what we’re doing.”
Max, 27, and George, 30, said the Koskela name is not unknown in northern Michigan.
“We’ve been coming up here as a family for 15 years, close to two decades now,” said George. “North of Leland we have a family cottage. We’ve been coming to this region for that long, and we’ve seen it really change.”
“We also have family in the Onekama area,” Max said. “They’ve been up here for 125 years.”
