From Staff Reports
WILLIAMSBURG — Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel General Manager Johnny Barrientoz received the Chairman’s Leadership Award from the National Indian Gaming Association.
Barrientoz was honored during October’s Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas alongside Michael Hunter, chairman of the Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians; Knute Knudson and John Chamberlain of IGT Gaming; and three-time Indian Rodeo World Champion Faith Holyan.
Association Chairman Ernest L. Stevens Jr. presented the awards, and also presented the group’s Lifetime Achievement Award to comedian George Lopez.
Stevens recognized Barrientoz from among thousands in the casino industry.
“The Indian gaming industry has seen such phenomenal strides throughout the years,” Stevens said in a release. “Today, we are the experts, and Johnny Barrientoz is one of the truest examples of that. His path from an entry-level position to general manager of one of the greatest tribal gaming properties in Indian country should be showcased.”
A tribal member of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, Barrientoz began working in the governmental Youth Program Department and moved to the casino gaming division in 2005 as a front line slot attendant. He quickly advanced to slot department supervisor, slot department manager, and director of slots for both Leelanau Sands and Turtle Creek casinos.
Barrientoz received a certification in gaming management through the University of Nevada and was promoted to general manager of Turtle Creek on Jan. 15.
He oversees 485 employees, a 56,000-square-foot gaming floor with more than 1,000 slot machines and 30 table games, three restaurants, six bars, a coffee shop and a 131-room full-service hotel.
“I am sincerely grateful and humbled to receive such a coveted award, especially from someone I have always respected and admired,” Barrientoz said in the release.
“When Ernie (Stevens) asked me to come over to the NIGA booth, I was completely unaware of the awards presentation, and when I realized that I was the recipient of the Chairman’s Award, I was speechless. I had no idea I was even being considered.”
“Johnny is the ideal example of a leader,” Grand Traverse Band Economic Development Corporation CEO Michael Schrader said in the release.
“He is hard working, dedicated, and a true professional in all he does. His innate modesty and altruistic manner are apparent upon first impression, and have served him well at the helm of our largest casino.”
Grand Traverse Resort & Casinos is owned and operated by the Grand Traverse Band.
The band’s properties include Turtle Creek, the Leelanau Sands Casino & Lodge, and Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, along with EDC ventures Turtle Creek Market & Gas, Eagletown Market & Gas, and more.
