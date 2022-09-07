SUTTONS BAY — Downtown Suttons Bay is a desirable place for business owners, and three establishments along the main strip on M-22 recently changed hands, making dreams come true for some and nostalgic goodbyes for others.
The village boasts colorful buildings nestled next to the turquoise waters of Lake Michigan’s Suttons Bay and brings a slew of tourists each year.
Tourists and locals alike fill restaurants and retail stores to the brim in the summer, and new business owners got a taste of that this season.
The following transactions happened in the last four months, bringing new faces and more options to those who visit the quaint northern Michigan town.
Northern Latitude Distillery opens first satellite location
Mandy and Mike Moseler opened Northern Latitude Distillery 11 years ago in Lake Leelanau on M-204, and they recently opened a new tasting room and coffee shop in downtown Suttons Bay at 310 N. St. Joseph St.
The location formerly belonged to Randy and Tak McMillan and was called Bay View Coffee. The couple owned the 1,100-square-foot space for six years before they put the business up for sale.
“We couldn’t get the space without buying the business,” Mandy Moseler said. “I thought that Randy and Tak had a good business there.”
The Moselers decided to keep the coffee shop and also offer tastings of their spirits, which includes rum, gin, vodka, whiskey and other liqueurs.
“Suttons Bay is just such a fun, great little town. Geographically, it’s beautiful,” Mandy Moseler said. “It’s so well maintained, from the homes, to the businesses, to the beach front, to the marina, and it all just works to create this great little town, and we wanted to be a part of it.”
They opened the satellite location on Aug. 4, and they’re elated about the new opportunity.
“They get so much foot traffic that we don’t get in Lake Leelanau, and I think often times, people go to Suttons Bay as a destination and then don’t cut across (M)204 to Lake Leelanau, or don’t cut across to go to Leland, and I just think there’s a segment of the population that thinks, ‘Suttons Bay is cool and that’s our destination,’” she said.
They currently serve coffee and are waiting on the state to finalize paperwork to add another location to their already established liquor license.
Dan McGoran is the manager of the satellite store and he came up with the idea to offer cocktails on draft.
“We’re going to have eight cocktails on draft,” he said. “You use Nitrogen or CO2” — it just depends if the cocktail is carbonated or not.
One of the drinks on tap will be their horseradish vodka Bloody Mary, he said. They’ll also have spirit tastings — four tasting for free per person, he added.
Additionally, the Moselers hope to break ground on a new 10,000-square-foot building on M-204 in Lake Leelanau sometime this fall. They’ll move their current Lake Leelanau store to the new building.
“We got the OK from the planning commission and we’re just waiting for public comment in October,” Mandy Moseler said. “It’s just time. Everybody wants to own their own space.”
They’ve been leasing their current space since they opened and have basically run out of room. Mike Moseler distills all the spirits and is looking forward to a larger space.
The Suttons Bay store hours are from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Wild Lettie opens, offering colorful retail itemsAnnie Lang Hartman turned what used to be the front of Mundo’s Coffee Shop into a bright and cheery retail store, offering stationery, cards, earrings, tote bags, beach blankets and more.
Located at 206 St. Joseph St., the store boasts bright green, blue, purple, pink and yellow retail offerings that hang on newly painted white walls and shelves — renovations that were done in just four weeks, Lang Hartman said.
“We got the keys the first day of June and opened the first day of July,” she said. “You gotta get it done to get into the height of summer.”
It’s the second Wild Lettie store she’s opened, with the first one opening in Fishtown in Leland during the height of the pandemic in 2020.
Prior to opening that location, she ran her business out of her home since 2015, mainly designing and printing outdoorsy cards. But then she got a big contract with mega retailer REI and now her outdoorsy greeting cards are sold in 160 of their locations nationwide.
“One of the buyers reached out to me in 2018 and we’ve been working with them since. It’s been funding all of our new products. It’s funded our ability to do our Fishtown store and this store as well,” she said.
They went from printing 20,000 cards a year to now printing more than 100,000 annually.
She uses an eco-friendly company in Ohio to print all of her stationary and greeting cards that she creates and designs herself, thanks to her degree in graphic design.
The REI contract also helped her bring in other retail items like puffy camp blankets and camp mugs that she sells online and at her store in Fishtown and Suttons bay.
“I am just proud that people see this vision and like it and are fans of it and keep coming back,” she said.
She has only four employees, including herself, and they produce products not only for her two retail stores and 160 REI stores, but also for 500 other retailers they work with across the nation.
“It’s a great place to come to work every day. I’ve worked in other places where going to work feels stressful and you don’t want to go. But I’m excited to come to work,” said Meghan Kelly, one of her employees.
Cook and wife buy 45th Parallel Cafe and Candy WorldNick and Veronica Young bought 45th Parallel Cafe and the adjoining Candy World from Bridgett and Tim Lambdin in May.
The purchase also included the building that houses the two business at 102 W. Broadway in Suttons Bay.
The Lambdins opened the cafe 25 years ago after falling in love with northern Michigan, said Bridgett Lambdin.
“We both were working the corporate grind in Indiana and Tim’s parents retired to Leland,” she said. “We found ourselves driving up here like twice a month.”
They decided to quit their jobs, sell their home and move to Suttons Bay and created a job for themselves by opening the cafe.
“It was a big leap of faith for sure,” she said.
The leap turned out to provide a platform for success. They became integrated in the Suttons Bay community, embraced by locals and tourists alike.
“We were so blessed by the local community, and being here for so long and the support that they gave us. It was incredible,” she said. “We miss our customers, dearly. We had people that would come in and eat, every single day.”
After about five years of running the cafe, they opened Candy World next to the restaurant.
“I decided to open the candy company next door. That was always my goal. My dad worked for Nestle for 43 years with chocolate. He was a chocolatier. I started making all the fudge and all the chocolate and all the kiddy candy,” she said.
That role now belongs to Veronica Young, who quit her job at Hop Lot Brewing Co. to run Candy World. Nick Young runs the restaurant, a job that’s familiar to him, at least on the kitchen side.
He was a cook there for 10 years prior to buying it from the Lambdins.
“It was on the market for about a year. We started the buying process after it was on the market for about four months,” he said.
The couple have three young kids, and Veronica homeschools them.
The Youngs changed the menu at the cafe and the business hours for both businesses.
The cafe is now open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.
Candy World is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
