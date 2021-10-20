TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is now open to area organizations and businesses for the three events making up the Traverse Connect Annual Economic Summit on Nov. 2 at the Grand Traverse Resort & Spa.
The Annual Economic Summit will feature economic forecasting and business development tailored to northwest Michigan businesses. The Summit includes networking opportunities intentionally tailored for business-to-business (B2B) connections, a panel discussion from experts across various local industries, and a workshop for recruiting the best talent to northern Michigan. The summit is presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.
- Quick Connect — B2B Networking: 9-11 a.m. Tickets: $35 – exclusive to Traverse Connect investors/members.
Start the day connecting and networking with businesses across the Grand Traverse Region! New this year, Quick Connect is incorporating intentional B2B networking, encouraging movement over the course of two hours. Make new connections with business and community leaders to help build your network.
- Economic Outlook Luncheon & Showcase: Luncheon: 11:45 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. Tickets: $40 for Traverse Connect investors/members. $65 for non-investors/members.
Fifth Third Management Group Managing Director and Chief Investment Strategist Jeff Korzenik will provide economic insight from a national and state level. A panel of industry experts in the manufacturing, technology, and creative industries will focus more specifically on the Grand Traverse Region. Panelists are Jamie Gallagher, president and CEO of Faber-Castell USA; Katie Horvath, chief marketing officer of Aunalytics; Stacie Kwaiser, COO of Rehmann. The Economic Outlook Luncheon is presented by Fifth Third Bank.
The Business Showcase will be open 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Business Showcase will highlight 20 businesses within the Grand Traverse Region. Attendees of all events are welcome to peruse the showcase. The Showcase replaces the traditional Business Expo. Booths cost $350.
- Recruiting Talent to Michigan’s Creative Coast Workshop: 2-4 p.m. Tickets: $50 for non-members/$35 for Traverse Connect investors/members.
Recruiting and retaining talent has become a top priority across all industries in the Grand Traverse Region. To end the first Annual Economic Summit, Traverse Connect is offering a talent recruiting workshop designed to share tips to win qualified candidates and strategies to attract and keep top talent.
Panelists are Barbara Jordan, RJG, Inc.; John McGee, McGee Restaurants; Brienne Stiteler, Interlochen Center for the Arts; Rachel Wasserman, Hagerty.
Register for summit events at: https://traverseconnect.com/aes.
