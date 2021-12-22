TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect has named Michael A. Ascione, the former President and CEO of American Waste, the 2021 Distinguished Service Award recipient. The DSA is among the region’s oldest and most prestigious civic awards, presented annually since 1929.
Ascione passed unexpectedly in November 2020. He will be honored at the Distinguished Service Award Luncheon in late May 2022.
“Mike wanted everyone to succeed,” Constance Deneweth, former CEO of Traverse City State Bank, said in a release. “He believed that all boats rise together with a strong community. Mike was gifted with his own personal business savvy, and he generously shared his talents and his knowledge with virtually all who asked his advice.”
Ascione graduated from Kalkaska High School and attended Northwestern Michigan College. His career began at Northern A-1, founded by his father, Edward Ascione, Sr., just five years after relocating his young family to northern Michigan from the Detroit area.
After founding American Waste, Mike Ascione served as Co-President with his brother, Edward, Jr., for nearly 20 years. Throughout his career, he remained committed to the principle of doing good while doing what was good for business.
Ascione served the Grand Traverse Region’s nonprofit and business communities by holding positions on the boards of Traverse Connect, Kalkaska Area Chamber of Commerce, Kalkaska Downtown Development Authority, Northern Michigan DeColores Ministries, Kalkaska Area Interfaith Resources, The Father Fred Foundation, Traverse Bay Economic Development Corporation, and Northwestern Michigan College Foundation.
He held committee positions with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Michigan, and received the “Big Defender” award with his wife Jeanne in 2019. Ascione gave much of his time to the Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools, volunteering as co-chair of the most recent capital campaign to build the new Immaculate Conception Elementary School.
“Few mention Mike’s contribution to our quality of life and environment,” business partner and friend Andrew Smits said in the release. “Few know about the many ways in which his efforts protected our water, our air and the ecosystem that make our region unique and a desirable place to live.
“His more-visible community involvement and philanthropy is what most remember as his contributions to our area, but my perspective on his measurable, demonstrated impact in furthering the quality of our lives is what I want others to know of my friend and colleague.”
The award will be presented in May to Ascione’s wife Jeanne, and children Marina and Alex, by the 2020 DSA Recipient Jan Warren.
