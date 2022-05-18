TRAVERSE CITY — A new release from Traverse City Whiskey Co. hit the awards stand, then store shelves.
TCWC released its limited edition American Lakeside Peach Whiskey statewide, including at its tasting rooms in Traverse City and Ferndale, the first week of May. Lakeside Peach was coming off a silver medal at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
“The peach is incredible,” TCWC co-founder Chris Fredrickson said. “It’s a really great representation of the incredible quality of agriculture that comes out of Michigan.”
All of the peaches come from Michigan, Fredrickson said.
“Michigan peaches are full of flavor, and when combined with our premium aged bourbon, they create a delicious spirit,” Fredrickson said in a release. “Our new Lakeside Peach is on par with our cherry and apple whiskeys.”
Lakeside Peach — available for purchase in Michigan, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Wisconsin — is 35% Alcohol By Volume. The suggested retail price is $29.99, but may vary by market.
The whiskey is similar to the distillery’s American Cherry and Michigan Apple whiskeys.
“Lakeside Peach infuses the best flavors Michigan has to offer with premium bourbon, adding hints of maple, sweet cream and brown sugar,” according to the release.
TCWC claimed two double gold medals at the San Francisco competition for its Barrel Proof Straight Rye Whiskey and its Barrel Proof Straight Wheat Whiskey.
In addition to its Lakeside Peach, TCWC also won silver medals for its Whiskey Highball, Cherry Whiskey Highball, Barrel Proof Cherry Whiskey and Michigan Apple Whiskey. The Citrus Whiskey Highball won a bronze medal.
Iron Fish Distillery in Thompsonville won two medals at the competition, including a double gold for its Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Maple Syrup Barrels. Iron Fish added a bronze for its Michigan Woodland Gin.
More information about TCWC is available at www.tcwhiskey.com. More information on Iron Fish is available at www.ironfishdistillery.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.