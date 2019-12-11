TRAVERSE CITY — Marriage is all about falling in love. Business, too, can be all about passion. But passion sometimes runs its course.
“We fell out of love with our own business,” said Annie Zimmerman, co-owner of One Oak Bride.
The business, on the third floor of the Front Row Centre building, opened in December 2016 and will close at the end of 2019.
One Oak Bride specializes in matching bridal gowns with brides. Zimmerman and her business partner, Renee Sovis, have served more than 150 brides in the last three years.
They’re still making new appointments through the end of the month. But dresses ordered will be shipped directly to each customer, not to the shop as in the past. The sample dresses in the shop are for sale at 30 to 80 percent off, Zimmerman said.
Sovis, 30, and Zimmerman, 31, both were born and raised in Traverse City. Each of them got married. Both thought the local market could support more options for brides seeking dresses.
“We realized there was a gap in the market for designers,” Zimmerman said.
So they joined forces and opened One Oak Bride. The business thrived.
“We met so many amazing brides, industry folk, and the Traverse City small business community has been so supportive,” Sovis said.
“We had an amazing run,” Zimmerman said.
Now that the magic has gone, the two business owners are moving on to other opportunities.
Zimmerman has hired on as the Traverse City representative for Dearborn-based Anchorlight Creative, a company that has a large cluster of clients in Traverse City. It specializes in providing marketing and guidance to women-owned businesses.
“I’m staying locally, working in a field I’m very passionate about, and excited for things to come,” Sovis said.
