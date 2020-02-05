TRAVERSE CITY — Bruce Byl is no stranger to business. He is president of Herkner Farms, founded in 1962 to sell gourmet condiments, fruit toppings and marinades.
But Byl is a stranger to a series of 19 online apparel businesses that list his home on the shore of Grand Traverse Bay as a business address.
The Better Business Bureau is receiving a growing number of complaints about the websites, which mostly sell shoes, T-shirts or other clothing items. Complaints include non-delivery of paid-for items, problems with returns and failure to respond to inquiries or complaints.
Before he was contacted late in January, Byl had never heard of any of the 19 websites.
“I was shocked,” he said after he learned his home address was being used by the sites.
A BBB release lists these problematic websites: HappyStoreZ.com, bibohut.com, KovisDeals.com, sharkstorez.com, trending.net, binbinstore.com, chummytees.net, hotteesco.net, clotheszip.com and amelstore.com, Binpeek.com, Sewwhatfun.net, Kaeraz.net, Birbber.net, trendgarb.com, happysmallpet.com, hinesmin.com, forestclothing.net and mychristmas.shop.
Some of the sites are no longer active, the BBB said, but some are still accepting orders. Byl said he doesn’t know anything about any of them.
“By using a Traverse City address, these websites are able to give the impression that they are a Michigan-based company,” Phil Catlett, President of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan, said in the release. “It appears the people behind these websites are trying to hide their true location, which makes it hard for consumers to hold them accountable when things go wrong.”
The BBB release said it appears all 19 problem websites “are run by the same people and organizations.” Some of the websites list a second address in Vietnam. All of the websites have a customer support email that uses the same distinctive email domain, @keyduc.shop.
All list the same Traverse City address, Byl’s home, and use one of two different phone numbers. One of the phone numbers is no longer in service, the release stated, and the other goes to a generic voicemail system.
Byl said he doesn’t know how his address ended up associated with the websites. One possibility is related to trips he made to Vietnam and China in recent years.
Byl made a seven-day trip to Hangzhou and Shanghai, China, in late 2017, part of a trade mission arranged by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development intended to boost sales of the state’s agribusiness operations. He also recently visited Vietnam.
“In Vietnam, we were there for two weeks, we traveled around the country,” said Byl. “I’m sure when we checked in, our reservations probably all had our home address on them. I would think the chances are greater from China than with Vietnam, but I guess anything’s possible.”
The illicit use of his address hasn’t had an impact on Byl.
“I’m not taking any action at all. I have no reason to. It has no impact on me. To us, it’s just a non-event,” he said.
The Herkner family launched its fruit toppings business in 1962 by selling products at a seasonal farm stand. They used fruit grown at a farm on Old Mission Peninsula and another on Herkner Road west of Traverse City. Demand outgrew their farm kitchen, so the family began producing fruit toppings commercially.
Byl moved to Traverse City in 1994. He owned and operated stores in Detroit and Chicago that sold Steelcase office furniture, but sold those businesses in 2005. Byl is a co-founder of the Food Rescue of Northern Michigan. He developed a taste for Herkner products and served on the company’s advisory board before he purchased the business from the three daughters of the company founders in 2015.
The BBB said online buyers should beware.
“Cases like this highlight the need for consumers to do their homework before making a purchase, especially when it comes to websites you are not familiar with,” Catlett said in the release. “Just because it appears on social media doesn’t mean the offer is legitimate.”
The websites have failed to respond to repeated inquiries by the Better Business Bureau.
