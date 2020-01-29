TRAVERSE CITY — Bigger, better, brighter and busier.
Unveiled just before Christmas, the expanded fitness center at the Traverse City Golf and Country Club is getting rave reviews and increased usage from the members.
The Traverse City Country Club completed a 4,000-square-foot addition to the members-only private facility. The addition allowed the club to open an aquatics complex in August and the new 1,800-square-foot fitness center in December.
Fitness Director Troy Sutherland said the additional space (700 square feet larger than the club’s old fitness center) has made the membership “very happy” and resulted in increased usage.
“There’s been a huge increase,” said Sutherland, who has held the post for 20 years. “I feel safe saying it doubled. People that were members here and had other local (gym) memberships have let them lapse and they’re coming here now.”
“It’s the most beautiful workout space from an inside gym in Traverse City,” said Jane Frasier, pedaling a recumbent bicycle. “It’s an amenity the club needed for a long time. We were very fortunate we could expand and construct this space.”
The fitness center has 12 cardio machines, the same number the old space offered. The treadmills, elliptical and recumbent bicycles are aligned along a set of windows facing north.
“It was all interior before, there were no exterior windows,” Sutherland said. “It’s very nice.”
Higher ceilings and better air circulation also are featured.
The fitness center has a staff of five trainers. Sutherland said several can be working with members at the same time, an impossibility in the previous iteration.
“It’s all about getting more square footage,” he said.
New additions to the Country Club fitness center include a Precor Queenax and a Cybex Functional Trainer. Sutherland said the machines offer hundreds of exercises that are more weight supportive.
The fitness center also has golf fitness programs, including the K-Vest 3D motion analysis system, available for members. Sutherland said he has both of the main national golf fitness certifications: Titleist Performance Institute and Gray Institute.
The fitness center and two golf simulators are part of a two-year master plan at the 105-year-old private Traverse City Country Club. Four of the golf holes were redesigned, a children’s activity room added and dining options expanded.
The Country Club opened an aquatics complex this summer. The complex includes lap lane, zero entry and activity pools and a 20-person spa.
A member for more than 30 years, Frasier said she frequents the pool. It’s also popular with her grandchildren.
“I love (swimming in) Lake Michigan, but a pool is necessary for young children to learn how to swim,” she said. “They learn better in a pool first.”
