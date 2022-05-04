TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Card Show is making its return after a successful debut earlier this year.
The May 7 card show promises to be bigger than the first. And have tamales.
The second show organized by Levi Gourdie is scheduled for Saturday, returning to the Church of the Living God, located at 1514 Birmley Road in Traverse City. Show hours for the free event are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fifteen vendors — including Gourdie and his father, Brett — set up shop at 25 tables at the Jan. 29 event. Gourdie said plans are to “slowly keep growing” the family-friendly card show.
The event focuses on sports cards, but also will feature Magic and Pokemon cards, among others.
“I’m trying to make sure I’m growing relative to the people that are coming,” Gourdie said. “We’re trying to have controlled growth in that mode.”
In addition to having 30 tables, the May event will feature a food truck from Norma’s Tamales & Mexican Cuisine.
Gourdie called the first show a success. The Jan. 29 show was the first one hosted in Traverse City in several years.
“I thought it went really well,” he said. “I wasn’t 100 percent sure what to expect being the first one and being in January.
“I was very pleased with it. We had a lot of vendors, we had a lot of people happy and a lot of people shopping.”
Another show is tentatively scheduled for August, Gourdie said.
Anyone interested in purchasing a dealer table to a Traverse City Card Show event can contact Gourdie on Instagram @Levis_Cards or send an email to levigourdie@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.