TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Wine Coast wineries had a big season at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, the largest competition for North American wines.
Fourteen Traverse City area wineries won 82 awards. Two were in contention for best of show awards. Four received Best in Class medals.
Judges tasted more than 5,816 wines from 1,000 wineries in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Two local wines competed in the Sweepstakes Round, where judges narrowed down the wines to 58 of what was considered the “Best of the Best” in five categories.
Traverse Wine Coast wineries more than doubled their awards from 2021 and nearly tripled the number of wineries that were recognized for quality. Last year, five local wineries claimed 35 awards at the San Franciso event.
“We are witnessing the impact of our unique microclimate,” Traverse Wine Coast President Sherri Campbell Fenton said in a release. “The wines of this region not only can, but do compare extremely well with wines from around the country and around the world.”
The wines of Leelanau Cellars won 19 awards under the labels of Country Crush, Farm Fresh and Leelanau Cellars.
The 2020 Chateau Chantal Amour Rose’ was a finalist in the Sweepstakes Round for the top Rosé in the competition.
The 2020 Aurora Cellars Gruner Veltliner was in the Sweepstakes Round for the top white wine.
“For many years the wineries have been tremendously popular for both visitors and locals in the region,” Traverse City Tourism President Trevor Tkach said in the release. “In the past, the draw was the fun experience at the winery. Today the draw is not only the experience, but also being able to enjoy some of the best wines in the country.”
Now in its 22nd year, The San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition is one of the world’s most highly publicized and well-respected wine competitions. It is designed to showcase both large-scale and boutique wines.
Traverse Wine Coast winners included:
- 45 North Vineyard & Winery, 8 winners, 4 silver, 4 bronze
- Arcturos – Black Star Farms, 4 winners, 2 silver, 2 bronze
- Aurora Cellars, 7 winners, 1 best in class, 1 gold, 5 silver
- Bel Lago, 7 winners, 3 silver, 4 bronze
- Blustone Vineyards, 4 winners, 1 double gold, 1 gold, 2 silver
- Boathouse Vineyards, 8 winners, 6 silver, 2 bronze
- Chateau Chantal, 6 winners, 1 best in class, 1 gold, 4 silver
- Ciccone Vineyard & Winery, 6 winners, 1 best in class, 4 silver, 1 bronze
- Country Crush – Leelanau Cellars, 2 winners, 1 gold, 1 silver
- Farm Fresh – Leelanau Cellars, 11 winners, 1 best in class, 5 gold, 5 silver
- French Valley Vineyard, 5 winners, 2 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze
- Good Harbor Vineyards, 6 winners, 3 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze
- Leelanau Cellars, 6 winners, 5 silver, 1 bronze
- MAWBY Vineyards, 2 winners, 2 silver
The Traverse Wine Coast organization represents more than 40 wineries on the Leelanau and Old Mission peninsulas.
