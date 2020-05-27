TRAVERSE CITY — Same Bat-name, same Bat-number.
Super new location.
After more than 20 years in two different Eighth Street stores, Top Comics has found a new Traverse City location to call home. The shop is soaring into Suite B at 966 W. South Airport Road.
Top Comics sprang into existence on Eighth Street east of Garfield before zipping over to 516 E. Eighth St. in 2008.
“It took 20 years,” Top Comics co-owner Doug Mead joked of the leap off of Eighth.
“It’s been a while,” co-owner Mike Akerley added. “We always had real good following down there, we just kept outgrowing the space.”
Mead and Akerley have been looking for a bigger space, often a tall order in Traverse City. Then the COVID-19 pandemic essentially brought retail to a screeching halt.
“During the shutdown we tried to take advantage of the situation we had and move to the new location,” said Mead, hurriedly setting up the new location on Thursday for the reopening of retail business on Friday. “We had planned on it for a while. We’ve been looking for a place with more room for a couple of years.”
Akerley said the showroom space at the South Airport store is 1,500 square feet, just as it was at their previous location. But that’s where the similarity ends.
“At the old location all our storage and offices were included in that space,” Akerley said. “This one we have 700 square feet of storage, office space and a workroom. It’s amazing what a difference that space makes.”
Top Comics now is in the same building as Boyd’s Sewing Center. It’s also just east of Grand Traverse Games, and the two businesses have done some cross promotion on social media.
Add The Fun Factory into the mix and you have all the makings of some super stores in close proximity.
“We have a nice little corridor,” Akerley said.” A Geek Street is what people are calling it.”
“Between us, them and The Fun Factory kitty-corner across the street, absolutely,” GT Games owner Steve Sargent said. “It’ll be nice.”
Top Comics grew out of sports card business Top of the Ninth, but there’s no question comics rule.
Ninety percent of the store is filled with new and used comics — and the other 10 percent involves comics, Mead said.
“Everything we have is comics-related whether it’s toys, books, posters or games,” Akerley said. “It’s all based on comic books. We definitely love comics and that’s what we (sell the) most of.”
While the additional space is welcomed, a change in parking is also a nice addition to the new location.
“It is different, but at least it’s ours,” Akerley said. “We had two parking spots over there and now we have five parallel parking spaces up front and another two behind.”
GT Games, which opened at 974 W. South Airport in April of 2015 and expanded into adjacent retail space last June, has also offered its parking spaces for Top Comics customers.
Top Comics opens its doors at 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday and closes at 5:30 p.m. every day except Wednesday. Top Comics stays open until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the day new comics are released.
Friday felt like a Wednesday with a dash of Free Comic Book Day — the first Saturday in May — for the owners of Top Comics.
“We’ve been busy today, which was great to see,” Akerley said. “It’s been great. We’ve already had 50 people through the door (in the first four hours), which is a busy day for us.”
“We’re excited to have everyone come in,” Mead added. “It’s been a long two months.”
