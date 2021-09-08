TRAVERSE CITY — Tom’s Food Markets has traveled a 75-year-long road, but one constant throughout the journey has been family.
The business now is owned by four sisters, granddaughters of Tom and Eva Deering, who in 1946 opened a 1,200-square-foot Traverse City store originally called Deering’s Market that specialized in meats and local produce.
Tom’s Food Markets, which is celebrating its 75th year in business in 2021, today operates five supermarkets: three in Traverse City, one in Interlochen, one in Northport. The company has more than 200 employees.
“My grandparents lived near Empire,” said Nancy Deering Sands, one of the four sisters. “In 1945 they had an 80-acre farm where they grew a cherry crop that was a beautiful bumper crop and they made enough money that year to move to Traverse City and to purchase and open their very first market (originally called Deering’s Market). It was 30 feet by 40 feet, and it was primarily a meat market.”
Tom and Eva’s son, Dan Deering, grew up working in the store, then served in the U.S. Army. He returned in 1956 and helped grow the family business.
“In 1961, West Bay opened,” Sands said. “That was the very beginning of the strip mall concept. They were really proud, I think, of the large market.”
“They operated with two markets until 1968, when 14th Street opened. At that time, they decided it was time to close the little market at 11th Street, and have just the two shopping centers,” Sands said.
Expansion followed. The Northport store opened in 1993, the East Bay location in 1994, Interlochen in 2009. At one point, Tom’s operated seven locations, but closed two to consolidate services.
Sands and sister Jane Deering today run the company. Sisters Carolyn Decker and Michelle Sterling also are co-owners.
The sisters’ father, Dan Deering, died in 2019 at age 84. His passing soon was followed by the family’s loss of one of his daughters.
“My oldest sister, Christy Kuhnke, passed away in January of 2020,” Sands said. “I came back to the company a few weeks later and took over as president. There are now four daughters that own Tom’s Food Markets. Two of us are actively full-time running the business.”
Jane Deering is vice president. Sands’ husband, Ed, functions as a strategic consultant to the company.
The management team works closely with employees.
“My greatest joy with the job is to be out in the markets and working alongside our associates,” said Nancy Sands. “It’s really important to me to find time every week to visit the markets and work in the individual departments. You would have seen me all last weekend stocking shelves at 14th Street.”
Ed Sands frequently drives the delivery van that shuttles produce and other merchandise between the five stores.
Nancy and Ed were living near the East Coast before they moved back to Traverse City. They brought with them ideas on how to improve grocery service.
Tom’s last year launched Tom’s Xpress curbside pickup service, a need Ed recognized soon after moving to Traverse City. Such service is commonplace, he said, in East Coast markets. He also headed up other changes in Tom’s operations.
“We saw the need for curbside and social media to significantly ramp up,” Ed said. “Amazon and Whole Foods dominated the area where we lived, and that was a given.”
A smartphone app allows customers to place orders with Tom’s Xpress curbside pickup service. Tom’s employees pull products from shelves and bins. There’s a Tom’s Xpress lead person at each market to manage the system. Jane and Nancy train them to choose the best produce for Xpress customers.
“If you want yellow bananas versus green bananas, or pecking orders like that, our people running that program, they can get exactly what the customer wants as if they were shopping themselves,” Deering said.
Doordash does home delivery for Tom’s, but handles only the delivery. Tom’s associates do the actual shopping in the store, said Ed Sands.
Tom’s just added kiddie shopping carts styled like tractors, an effort to mirror the company’s roots in Tom and Eva Deering’s cherry farm of 75 years ago.
Another recent change had been in the works for years.
“We’ve added a really beautiful salad bar at our Tom’s West Bay,” said Deering. “The salad bar has been open less than a month, but it was three years ago my sister Christy and I worked on getting it ordered.”
“It actually appeared a couple of years ago,” said Nancy Sands, “but because of circumstances, we were not able to open it until a few weeks back.”
Hot soup just last week was added to the salad bar.
“We’re very proud to be able to offer many services when you visit Tom’s Markets,” Nancy Sands said.
The family also is proud that Tom’s continues to feature local goods, a tradition begun by Tom and Eva. A section in each store called “The Local Choice” highlights locally made items.
“We try to buy as much local product as we can from farmers,” said Nancy Sands. “It goes down to even jams and jellies, candles to pottery.”
This year, Tom’s collaborated with three local businesses to create 75th anniversary products: 75th Anniversary Cherry Chip ice cream from Moomers Homemade Ice Cream, 75th Anniversary Pale Ale from Right Brain Brewery, and 75th Anniversary Community Spirit Bourbon from Iron Fish Distillery and Short’s Brewing Company.
The Northport Tom’s store is scheduled to receive a major update later this year.
“Of course that hasn’t started as quickly as I would have liked it to, due to a shortage of materials and supply chain issues,” said Nancy Sands, “But that’s going to start this fall.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.