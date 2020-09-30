ELK RAPIDS — Short’s Brewing Company and Title Track are encouraging Michigan’s craft brewing companies.
According to a release from Short’s, Craft Libations for Collective Liberation aims to “raise $25,000 to develop anti-racism and anti-oppression programming.” Short’s made a $5,000 initial pledge.
“As a Title Track board member, it’s been important for me to find opportunities that could support the work Title Track is doing.” Short’s Founder Joe Short said in the release. “The craft beverage and hospitality industry made perfect sense as a platform to scale community conversations bout anti-oppression programming to help us build strong and resilient communities.”
Launched in 2019, more information on Title Track is available at https://titletrackmichigan.org/brew/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.