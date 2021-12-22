DEARBORN — Those who canceled 2020 holiday travel plans because of the pandemic are planning to make up for it in 2021.
About 34 percent more people are expected to travel 50 miles or more during the 2021 holiday season, according to the annual report from AAA — The Auto Club Group.
More than 3.3 million Michigan residents are forecast to travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, an increase of 34 percent from 2020. The prediction is down nearly 10 percent from the 3,727,576 who traveled during the holidays in 2019.
The national numbers are on par with those in Michigan.
Nationally, more than 109 million people are predicted to travel more than 50 miles or more. The increase of 27.7 million travelers is a 33.9 percent increase from 2020 and just 8.2 percent less than the record set in 2019, according to the report.
"Americans who canceled their vacations in 2020 want to gather with family and friends for the holidays this year, although they will still need to be mindful of the pandemic," Debbie Haas, Vice President of AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. "With vaccines widely available, conditions are much different and many people feel a greater level of comfort with travel this year."
Automobiles are again the preferred method of transportation during the holidays. Of the 3,357,878 forecasted Michigan travelers in 2021, 3,093,052 will travel by car, while 176,501 will travel by airplane, and 88,326 by bus, train or cruise. Automobile use will be up 28% from last year, while air travel is expected to soar 184% from 2020.
Of the national numbers, about 91 percent are planning to drive to holiday destinations — despite gasoline prices costing $1.25 per gallon more than a year ago.
AAA is reminding people that travel requirements can vary greatly during the pandemic.
"Travelers should pay careful attention to COVID travel requirements, particularly those journeying outside the United States," Haas said in the release. "The requirements to enter different countries may vary by destination and over time. Also, Americans should be aware that new rules require them to provide a negative COVID test within a day before reentering the U.S., regardless of their vaccination status."
Increased gasoline prices at the pump aren't the only places where travelers are expected to see increases, according to the AAA survey.
AAA flight booking data showed ticket prices for Christmas week are up 5% from last year, "with the average lowest round-trip fare of $154 for major U.S. destinations," according to the report. For those flying around New Year’s, prices are up 27% with the average lowest fare at $182.
"Mid-range hotel rates have increased 36% for AAA Approved hotels for Christmas travel, with an average nightly rate of $320," according to the report. The average nightly rate for New Year's Eve is $267, the report found.
The average car rental rate increased 20% for Christmas travel and jumped 65% for New Year’s, the report found.
The complete AAA travel forecast for 2021 is available at https://tinyurl.com/AAA2021YE.
