TRAVERSE CITY — So, you’ve agreed to make a career profile. Now what?
The following directions will make it easy and (relatively) painless, whether it’s printed, video or both.
Shelly VanderMeulen, career adviser for Northwest Michigan Works and Northwest Lower Michigan MI STEM Network, made the form a series of boxes or short fill-in the blanks.
“Shelly made it real easy for anyone to get involved,” said Susan Ward, the Jobs for Michigan Graduates Manager. “Shelly made it real streamlined so that everybody can participate.”
The form is available at http://tiny.cc/lsjosz.
The Career Profile begins with the easy stuff first: Name, company where you are currently employed and title.
There is a spot for an email (in case we need additional information about the career you share, we will not share it with others without asking for permission).
Then there are a series of questions sounding like they could be part of an interview:
- What do you do each day on the job? Highlight some of the tasks and responsibilities.
- What do you like most about your job?
- What do you like least about your job?
- How do you use your education in your career?
- Education or training required
- What class or training did you take that you thought would NOT be important for your career but you later realized it was helpful?
- What class or training did you take that you thought WOULD be important for your career but you later realized it was not really helpful?
- What are some of the typical “tools” of your job/career? Anything that you consistently use in the performance of your job.
- Describe any career changes you have made in your life.
- Do you have any suggestions for students interested in pursuing a career in your field? Is there something they can do right now to help move them in that direction?
- Pay range/salary range for your position
- Any additional information about you or your career pathway that would be helpful for students. Please also tell us if you went to a local high school, career tech ed program or received a certificate or degree in northwestern Michigan.
At the end of the form, it asks: “Would you be willing to do a 2-3 minute video about you and your career?” It also asks the person being profiled to attach a picture to the profile.
VanderMeulen added some video “production tips.” Simplicity was once again stressed.
- Plan for 2-4 minutes. You don’t need to make it complicated. We have included some suggestions below, but don’t include everything. Keep it simple.
- Make sure the light source is behind your camera so that your face or whatever you are taking a video of has the light on it.
- When speaking to the camera, make sure that there is little if any background noise since it is easily picked up by the microphone.
- Be creative! Make the video unique to you and your job.
The video outline added the introduction should include the basics and some personal history. The “video tour” outline could also include some details of daily work similar to the print profile.
The form even tries to make video submission simple.
“There is a spot to upload your video at the end of the survey form also provided. If not, just upload it to Google Drive or send it by email or Dropbox. Whatever works best.”
