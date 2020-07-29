ELK RAPIDS — Tawny Elizabeth Cox has an eye for style, but with her active lifestyle, likes to keep things simple.
“At the end of the day, I’m running a boutique out of a camper, so I don’t do anything really complicated,” she said. “My clothing has more of a casual feel.”
Cox spends her summer days running the Tiny Traveling Boutique out of, yes, a refurbished vintage camper. The seasonal shop opens at the start of May (this year for online and outdoor business only) and, despite its name, is not always roaming. This summer it can be found stationary at its Ames Street location in Elk Rapids.
True to the boutique’s name, though, Cox often travels doing “pop-ups” around northern Michigan. Whether traveling or in a pop-up show, merchandise is not confined to the camper; Cox sets up additional outdoor racks and displays to show off her clothing and home goods.
The proprietor is able to share her lifelong love of clothing with her customers, in a town she believes is just beginning to thrive as a small business hotspot.
“It reminds me a lot of my hometown; Holland, Michigan has had a huge growth as well, particularly in the last 10 years,” Cox said. “I think that Elk Rapids is only going to have more and more businesses like myself that are going to pop up.”
Cox has always had a special relationship with northern Michigan. She used to come up in summer to camp and visit the Sleeping Bear Dunes, she said.
She and her husband moved to the Leland area in 2008 as newlyweds, but jobs in various parts of Michigan led them to travel across the state.
“We wanted to come back,” she said, adding that when her parents retired and brought their RV up north for the summer, Cox and her husband followed suit.
“It’s kind of one of those things, moving to Elk Rapids, that fell into place at the right time,” she said.
Cox has had a lifelong love of shopping that inspired her career.
“I definitely have always been into fashion, from day one. I always was that kid, dressed up — girly-girl all the way,” she said. This led her to study fashion marketing at Chicago’s Illinois Institute of Art.
Cox describes her style as “trendy, a little bohemian, and affordable.” Versatile, comfortable pieces are her go-tos.
“I’m totally that girl that’s like, you find one piece and you wear it all the time,” she said.
“(Her) style is totally boho-chic and classy, but comfortable,” said Realtor and friend Kellie Sergent. “She’s awesome, super creative and fun, and she’s got a really great eye for style.”
At 5 feet 6 inches tall, Cox also dresses to her height.
“Being tall, I tend to go toward the maxi dresses, but I’ll also throw on a really easy jersey with a bright color or a fun pattern on it. You can dress it up or dress it down with a jean jacket,” she said. “It’s really tough to find shorts that aren’t ridiculous — either too short or too big.”
Cox has the same standards for the Tiny Traveling Boutique as for her personal shopping.
“I’m not going to sell anything in my shop that I don’t 100% believe in — and carry and buy and wear myself,” she said. In fact, she learned of many of her vendors from her own shopping.
Customer hits include Los Angeles-based Evil Queen Candles, handmade candles with sassy names like “Can’t Adult Today,” “Old Soul,” “Cat Mom” and “Stolen Hoodie.”
“I started buying the candles, and I was like, ‘these are amazing.’ They have really cheeky, funny sayings, and the candles are 100% soy,” Cox said. “(The maker) has all these really pretty, fun colors, and the scents are amazing.”
Cox said that trends inform her style, but do not define it.
“I pay attention to the trends without being a slave to them,” she said. “(Kimonos) are definitely a big part of my clothing over the past few years. It’s a little trendy, but I think it’s a trend that’s going to stay.”
Cox also credits Michigander practicality for her fondness for simple pieces.
“We like easy pieces, you want pieces you can wear year-round,” she said. “That’s a little bit of Midwest culture in general. We all want to look cute, but we’re not trying too hard at the end of the day.”
