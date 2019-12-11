TRAVERSE CITY — Tickets are on sale for a pair of January events part of the 2020 Annual Celebration Week from Traverse Connect.
Celebration Week begins on Jan. 20 with the Day of Service. Later in the week are a pair of ticketed events, the Distinguished Service Award Luncheon and the Annual Celebration Gala.
The Distinguished Service Award Luncheon is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 at Northwestern Michigan College’s Hagerty Center. Tickets are $35 for members of the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce, $350 for a table of 10 and $50 for non-Chamber members.
The Annual Celebration Gala is from 6:30-10:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the Park Place Hotel and Conference Center. Tickets are $100 for Traverse Connect investors and $150 for non-investors. Beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres are included in the price of the ticket for the black-tie event.
Tickets can be purchased by going to www.tcchamber.org and clicking on the events tab.
