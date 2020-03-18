JACKSON — Two cities and one village in northern Michigan are among the 10 finalists in the “Put Your Town on the Map” competition.
Elk Rapids, East Jordan and Manistee are in the running for the second “Put Your Town on the Map” competition sponsored by the Consumers Energy Foundation.
Ten finalists compete for $50,000 in grant funding during a pitch event at the annual Small Town and Rural Development Conference scheduled for April 22 at Crystal Mountain Resort in Thompsonville. Joining Elk Rapids, East Jordan and Manistee in the finals are Albion, Alma, Comins Township, Galesburg, Lyndon Township, Pentwater and Stanton.
According to a release from the foundation, the contest is designed to “reward a variety of innovative ideas, such as those that attract visitors to downtowns, focus on housing, education or employment, create community pride ...”
The 10 finalists were selected by Consumers Energy and the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan. First place is a $25,000 grant, with $15,000 for second and $10,000 for third.
Consumers Energy Senior Public Information Director Brian Wheeler summarized the pitches from the three northern Michigan communities in an email.
Wheeler said the village of Elk Rapids “is pitching the idea of a youth advocacy and action council — KidPACK (kids for progress, action, community and knowledge) to engage the community’s youth in civic discussions and projects.”
As a nod to EJ, formerly the East Jordan Iron Works, the city of East Jordan’s pitch is a manhole cover trail. In an email, Wheeler said East Jordan would use the grant money to enhance “sidewalks by placing manhole covers in the business district with original designs from municipalities from throughout North America.”
The city of Manistee’s pitch also has a historical basis. Manistee wants to add “freighter murals, aesthetic upgrades, tourist maps and signage to make the area more attractive and accessible, and to connect to the city’s legacy as a destination for Great Lakes freighters,” according to the email.
More information about the Consumers Energy Foundation, the charitable extension of Consumers Energy, is available at www.ConsumersEnergy.com/foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.