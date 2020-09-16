TRAVERSE CITY — More than 300 manufacturing, healthcare and hospitality/service jobs are available at a Northwest Michigan Works! Virtual Hiring event.

The online event will be held on three separate days and will feature more than 20 employers from the region, according to a release from Networks Northwest.

Manufacturing will be featured Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Healthcare is scheduled for Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The hospitality/service event is Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Half-hour presentations will be held on each day.

Participants must register in advance for each of the days they want to attend. All presentations will be over the Zoom app and downloading it will be necessary, whether connecting by computer or cellphone.

More information, registration and the schedule are available at nwm.org/VirtualHiring.

The schedule is:

Tuesday, Sept. 22 – Manufacturing

9-9:30 a.m. Kalkaska Screw Products, Kalkaska

9:30-10 a.m. Rexair, Cadillac

10-10:30 a.m. AAR Mobility, Cadillac

10:30-11 a.m. Hutchinson, Cadillac

11-11:30 a.m. MR Products, Copemish

11:30 a.m.-noon Lear Corporation, Traverse City

12-12:30 p.m. Great Lakes Trim, Traverse City

Thursday, Sept. 24 – Healthcare

9-9:30 a.m. Monarch Home Health, Traverse City

9:30-10 a.m. Orchard Creek Health Care, Traverse City

10-10:30 a.m. Medilodge of Leelanau, Suttons Bay

10:30-11 a.m. Ray’s Health Services, Traverse City

11-11:30 a.m. PACE North, Traverse City

11:30 a.m-noon Kalkaska Memorial, Kalkaska

12-12:30 p.m. Spectrum Community Services, Manistee

12:30-1 p.m. Grand Traverse Pavilions, Traverse City

Friday, Sept. 25 — Hospitality/Services

9-9:30 a.m. Speedway, Traverse City

9:30-10 a.m. Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, Acme

10-10:30 a.m. Walmart, Cadillac

10:30-11 a.m. Crystal Mountain Resort, Thompsonville

11-11:30 a.m. Country Inns & Suites, Traverse City

11:30 a.m.-noon Meijer, Acme

12-12:30 p.m. Great Wolf Lodge, Traverse City

Networks Northwest’s serves Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford counties. More information on the organization is available at www.networksnorthwest.org.

