TRAVERSE CITY — More than 300 manufacturing, healthcare and hospitality/service jobs are available at a Northwest Michigan Works! Virtual Hiring event.
The online event will be held on three separate days and will feature more than 20 employers from the region, according to a release from Networks Northwest.
Manufacturing will be featured Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Healthcare is scheduled for Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The hospitality/service event is Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Half-hour presentations will be held on each day.
Participants must register in advance for each of the days they want to attend. All presentations will be over the Zoom app and downloading it will be necessary, whether connecting by computer or cellphone.
More information, registration and the schedule are available at nwm.org/VirtualHiring.
The schedule is:
Tuesday, Sept. 22 – Manufacturing
9-9:30 a.m. Kalkaska Screw Products, Kalkaska
9:30-10 a.m. Rexair, Cadillac
10-10:30 a.m. AAR Mobility, Cadillac
10:30-11 a.m. Hutchinson, Cadillac
11-11:30 a.m. MR Products, Copemish
11:30 a.m.-noon Lear Corporation, Traverse City
12-12:30 p.m. Great Lakes Trim, Traverse City
Thursday, Sept. 24 – Healthcare
9-9:30 a.m. Monarch Home Health, Traverse City
9:30-10 a.m. Orchard Creek Health Care, Traverse City
10-10:30 a.m. Medilodge of Leelanau, Suttons Bay
10:30-11 a.m. Ray’s Health Services, Traverse City
11-11:30 a.m. PACE North, Traverse City
11:30 a.m-noon Kalkaska Memorial, Kalkaska
12-12:30 p.m. Spectrum Community Services, Manistee
12:30-1 p.m. Grand Traverse Pavilions, Traverse City
Friday, Sept. 25 — Hospitality/Services
9-9:30 a.m. Speedway, Traverse City
9:30-10 a.m. Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, Acme
10-10:30 a.m. Walmart, Cadillac
10:30-11 a.m. Crystal Mountain Resort, Thompsonville
11-11:30 a.m. Country Inns & Suites, Traverse City
11:30 a.m.-noon Meijer, Acme
12-12:30 p.m. Great Wolf Lodge, Traverse City
Networks Northwest’s serves Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford counties. More information on the organization is available at www.networksnorthwest.org.
