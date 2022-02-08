Spring Beer Festival

What: Michigan Brewers Guild Spring Beer Festival

When: May 7 from 1-6 p.m.

Where: Turtle Creek Stadium, 333 Stadium Drive

Tickets: $50 in advance (plus service fees) at MiBeer.com, $60 day of the festival. Tickets go on sale Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. for Enthusiast Members and Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. for the general public.

More information: https://www.mibeer.com/Events/spring-beer-festival