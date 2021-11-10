TRAVERSE CITY — Telebehavioral Health.US resonated again with TCNewTech’s Pitch Night audience.
The healthcare organization, which provides a video platform for licensed therapists and patients, won the $500 Pitch Night prize Nov. 2. The event at the City Opera House was also livestreamed on TCNewTech’s Facebook and LinkedIn pages and YouTube channel.
Telebehavioral Health.US also won the top prize at a virtual-only TCNewTech Pitch Night in April 2020. It was the first virtual-only event after the COVID-19 pandemic and the second one TCNewTech Executive Director Jennifer Szunko ever hosted.
Founder Susan Morozowich and CEO Stephanie Sikma helped deliver another Pitch Night win for Telebehavioral Health.US. The company — whose slogan is “same therapy, different couch” — aims to “provide routine outpatient online mental health and substance abuse services to individuals in states across the U.S.”
Presenters and TCNewTech officials said the most-recent Pitch Night was a high-energy event. One of the clinicians from Telebehavioral Health.US said the presentations and the networking “felt like speed dating for entrepreneurs,” according to a release.
“The energy was high from both the audience and the presenters and several investors expressed interest in connecting with the startups that pitched,” Szunko said in the release.
“It was amazing to see so many people back in person at City Opera House and pitches of such high quality,” TC Connect’s Director of Strategic Project and TCNewTech board member Camille Hoisington said in the release.
Telebehavioral Health.US wasn’t the only repeat presenter on Nov. 2. ActionGlow first pitched at the City Opera House in 2017 while travel app software, Xperiences, pitched virtually in April 2021.
ActionGlow is an aftermarket LED lighting system for sporting equipment from Traverse City brothers Garret and Dakota Porter. ActionGlow was recently featured on a night-surfing episode of ABC television series “Ultimate Surfer.”
Newcomers to Pitch Night included JC and Steve Bailey of Traverse City’s Bailey’s Farms, LLC and Tim Murphy of Airdrop Gaming in Zeeland.
Bailey’s Farms is a ‘graduate’ of Arrowhead Incubator, a nonprofit a Native American-focused economic and business incubator in Traverse City. Bailey’s is looking to expand sales and production of their kombucha with a focus on “creating quality, local, sustainable products that make you feel good,” according to its website.
Airdrop Gaming presented Audio Radar, described as “patented technology that visualizes sound events within video games through a series LED lightbars,” according to a release. “Audio Radar enables hearing, hard of hearing, and deaf gamers to experience surround sound through surround sight in today’s most popular video game titles including games like Fortnite, Call of Duty, and more,” according to the release.
In addition to the Pitch Night presentations and a question-and-answer session, TCNewTech offered a Quick Tip segment. Jeannine Habich from Rehmann of Traverse City’s presentation was titled “Ways to Save With The ERC Credit.”
The next Pitch Night is scheduled for Dec. 7 and will feature “Bar Napkin” presentations. People can apply for the future Pitch Nights at https://tcnewtech.org/pitch/ or by emailing Szunko at executivedirector@tcnewtech.org.
