If You Go

TCNewTech monthly Pitch Night

When: Feb. 1 beginning at 6 p.m.

Where: A small group will watch a simulcast at The Workshop Brewing Company, 221 Garland St. Event will also be livestreamed on TCNewTech’s Facebook and LinkedIn pages and YouTube channel

Schedule: 6 p.m. — Pitch Night presentations begin; 7 p.m. — Audience votes for winning pitch; 7-10 p.m. — Networking continues (optional) at The Workshop Brewing Company

Registration and more information: https://tinyurl.com/TCNTFeb2022