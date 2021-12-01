TRAVERSE CITY — Some of the best ideas come from an idea sketched on a bar napkin.
So TCNewTech decided to devote its final monthly Pitch Night of 2021 to several of these quick-hitting ideas from “innovators, inventors and other out-of-the-box thinkers.”
The Dec. 7 event will be devoted to these Bar Napkin ideas. Instead of TCNewTech’s normal five-minute pitch followed by a five-minute question-and-answer period, Bar Napkin pitches are limited to a one-minute, one-slide presentation without a question-and-answer session.
The event begins with networking at 5:30 p.m. Pitch presentations begin at 6 p.m.
The event is held at the City Opera House. It is also livestreamed on TCNewTech’s Facebook and LinkedIn pages and YouTube channel.
TCNewTech has used Bar Napkin presentations before, like in the first virtual Pitch Night event in April 2020. But this time the Bar Napkins pitches will receive top billing.
“We really haven’t had (all) Bar Napkin pitches since 2019,” TCNewTech Executive Director Jennifer Szunko said. “They’re fun and we’ve been kind of saving them up so we could have a nice selection of innovative ideas.”
Bar Napkin presentations usually don’t vie for a cash prize. The lengthier presentations normally are the only ones competing for the $500 cash prize selected by a vote of the audience. But that will change Dec. 7, thanks to Pitch Night sponsor 4Front Credit Union.
TCNewTech has a handful of local presenters making Bar Napkin pitches. Some of the presenters are scheduled to make multiple pitches.
“The idea for the Bar Napkin pitch is to lower the barrier for entry for budding entrepreneurs, but also to give a platform for those innovators that have ideas in the back of a drawer that they just haven’t had a chance to work on and maybe need to partner with someone else to get it launched,” Szunko said in an email.
As part of the Dec. 7 event, Interactive Aerial is scheduled to provide an update. The Cass Road manufacturing facility appeared at Pitch Night in July 2016.
“They are growing and really doing well,” Szunko said of the robotics company. “It’s also fun to have back one of our success stories.”
The final TCNewTech event of 2021 comes with more than a month between dates. The TCNewTech event typically is held the first Tuesday of the month.
“It’s been nice,” Szunko said. “Because its the latest it can be on the calendar, being Dec. 7, it’s been a nice little long stretch.”
TCNewTech and Traverse Connect are coming off hosting North Coast Homecoming, a job fair at the Park Place Hotel and Conference Center on Nov. 24. The event is designed to expose young professionals to technology businesses in the area in an effort to reconnect ‘boomerangs’ with the opportunities available in the region.
North Coast Homecoming, a nod to Michigan’s Creative Coast — Traverse Connect’s talent attraction initiative — was held the day before Thanksgiving.
More information on the Dec. 7 TCNewTech event is available at https://tinyurl.com/TCNTDec2021. People can apply for the future Pitch Nights at https://tcnewtech.org/pitch/ or by emailing Szunko at executivedirector@tcnewtech.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.