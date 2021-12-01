If You Go

TCNewTech monthly Pitch Night

When: Dec. 7 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Where: City Opera House. Event will also be livestreamed on TCNewTech’s Facebook and LinkedIn pages and YouTube channel

Schedule: 5:30 p.m. — Networking and cash bar; 6 p.m. — Bar Napkin Pitch presentations begin; 7 p.m. — Audience votes for winning pitch; 7:15 p.m. — More networking; 8 p.m. — Networking continues (optional) at The Workshop Brewing Company, 221 Garland St.

Registration and more information: https://tinyurl.com/TCNTDec2021