TRAVERSE CITY — It started as a simple homage in an existing store and grew from there.
Air to soil, common household to extremely rare, a new downtown business is all about everything plants.
Karen Hilt, owner of My Secret Stash, is scheduled to open I’m Planty AF at 124 S. Union St. with business partner Garrett Weslock on Dec. 4.
In the former home of The Bookie Joint, the store will offer a wide range of plants with a wide range of prices.
“We’ll have some rare and exotic plants. Some plants that are here are more expensive than pot,” said Hilt, who clarified repeatedly that the store will not grow or sell marijuana.
Addison Dusseau and Audie Fierberg were busy propagating plants in the store’s leased greenhouse on Monday in preparation for the store’s soft opening. Both were diligently working to get things ready.
“I’m absolutely thrilled,” Fierberg said. “People will be able to see plants they probably only see in pictures. Since I’ve been working here, I’ve seen plants that’s I’ve only seen in pictures.
“We’re going to bring a lot of beautiful, exciting selection to the area — other than what people might have in their own private collection.”
A private collection from an unfortunate situation was the germination of a plant store in Traverse City. Following the death of her older sister, Vikki Roofe, Hilt brought a selection of air plants back from Florida in February, where her mother, sister and sister-in-law expressed their green thumbs.
“It started out as an homage to my sister,” Hilt said. “I brought a bunch of air plants back with me from Florida. I figured I’d put them in the store and sell a couple of them.
“I had them upstairs and people started buying them and wanting more. Then it just kept going.”
During the pandemic, Hilt discovered the TC Plant Exchange Facebook group. Described as “a place to trade plants, cuttings, seeds, info and advice,” the group has 2,200 members.
The Facebook group was where Hilt and “my plant friend” Weslock grew into becoming business partners.
“In under a year we’ve become plant nerd friends,” Hilt said. “That’s also where we got a lot of our staff. We need people that are passionate about the same thing that we are passionate about.
“We all have different areas of expertise. It’s not just one person that knows everything. We don’t have to know everything. It’s just people that are passionate about plants.”
Hilt has owned My Secret Stash since it opened in May 2014. She opened Apogee at 219 E. Front St. in October of 2019, but closed the store a year later.
“We closed it because of COVID staffing,” she said. “We did not have enough people to run it.”
Hilt said she’s confident I’m Planty AF will succeed because it will have a feel-good vibe that stems from what is sold and the customers it will attract.
“Nobody says they hate plants,” Hilt said. “They say they kill them, but they don’t hate them.”
Hilt said she discovered the space on Union Street was available after grabbing something at The Dish. Jann Norton decided to close The Bookie Joint on Halloween after operating it on a solo basis since June 20, 2006.
Hilt and Weslock are giving the store a complete overhaul including a new floor, a revamped electrical system and renovated walls.
There are still bookshelves in the back room, which Hilt said will eventually feature a terrarium and soil bar.
Eventually, I’m Planty will have a ‘plant hospital’ on site.
Hilt said there are some plants that can’t be saved, but others — like a prayer plant she has in her home — just may need to be relocated.
She said a plant can thrive in one location, but struggle four feet away.
“Our goal is to pair the right person with the right plant,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.