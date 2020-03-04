TRAVERSE CITY — A pilot is necessary, but eventually businesses in the world of Industry 4.0 need to land the plane.
Going from idea to implementation was the theme of the sixth annual Northern Michigan Manufacturing Summit on Tuesday at Northwestern Michigan College’s Hagerty Center.
The keynote speech by Dan Burseth, vice president of business development at Eckhart USA, centered on technology upgrades in manufacturing.
Cost is usually the reason pilot programs in manufacturing companies aren’t implemented, Burseth said in “Escaping Pilot Purgatory: How Some Companies are Deploying Industry 4.0 at Scale.”
Burseth said this pilot purgatory can end up costing much more in the long run — industry innovation becomes stuck in neutral. One slide during his presentation showed that while 90 percent of manufacturing leaders who believe in Industry 4.0 technology believe it is imperative to long-term success, only 6 percent of these pilot programs are “marginally adopted.”
“There’s a huge disconnect that exists,” Burseth said.
Burseth said the world is “still in the early innings of the automation race,” but steps need to be taken soon because so many Baby Boomers are leaving the workforce every year.
That message was delivered at the summit by Traverse Connect President and CEO Warren Call, who spoke about the region’s re-commitment to manufacturing.
Call said Traverse Connect’s new mantra echoes an emphasis placed on bringing more high-paying jobs to the region. He said technology and manufacturing are a big part of that emphasis.
“The mission of Traverse Connect is to advance the economic vitality of the Grand Traverse region through growth of family-sustaining careers,” Call said. “That’s very intentional.”
Call said that between 2010 and 2017, 10 percent of the working population ages 35-49 left the region. A lack of valuable career options and a higher cost of living, he said, often are blamed for this loss.
“We need to address that,” Call said.
The final three hours of the summit featured three breakout sessions.
One of the sessions featured a collaborative robotics demonstration from Michael McGray, information systems manager at the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center in Plymouth.
McGray said one of the ways to avoid the issue of pilot purgatory is to start small.
He emphasized the idea that increased technology in manufacturing doesn’t replace employees, but allows a machine to perform repetitive tasks and improve overall efficiency by relocating workers.
“It’s doing a job they don’t want to do in the first place,” he said.
McGray said implementation of Industry 4.0 can be hampered because “we’re afraid of losing control of our production lines.” That, he said, is when “we have to be brave entrepreneurs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.