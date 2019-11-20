TRAVERSE CITY — More music is coming to Front Street.
Studio Anatomy, which occupies the 5,000-square-foot lower level of the Arcade Building, already delivers plenty of downtown melodies. But many folks aren’t aware — because the music flows only in the evening.
“Mostly we record after 6 p.m,” said owner Brian Chamberlain.
Concerts in the adjoining venue mostly happen on Friday and Saturday nights, as they have since Studio Anatomy opened more than seven years ago.
The business’ timetable is going to change next week when Chamberlain debuts a new facet of his music business — a vinyl record shop.
The existing recording studio and performance venue will continue to operate evenings, partly as a courtesy to neighboring businesses and partly as a convenience for local musicians — who often have interesting schedules.
Chamberlain’s new business addition, Eugene’s Record Co-op, will occupy part of the same space, but will open during normal business hours. He hopes the daylight retail trade will help raise awareness of both the recording studio and of the performance venue.
“During the day, this place is all locked up,” he said, a circumstance that has puzzled some downtown shoppers.
Eugene’s Record Co-op will open the week of Thanksgiving. Chamberlain is aware that Traverse City already has a popular vinyl record shop, RPM, located at 1015 Hannah Ave.
“RPM is probably the best record shop in Michigan,” said Chamberlain. “I’ll have a much smaller inventory.”
He believes demand for vinyl records is high enough to support a second shop in Traverse City, particularly one in the heart of downtown.
“It’s something I’ve been wanting to do for years,” he said. “People talk about it all the time. I just think it’s a good fit. There are lot of hip places downtown.”
Demand for vinyl records is on the rise across the nation, he said, as audiophiles seek out the analog sound. He believes that vinyl records, their artwork and physical feel will continue to draw new enthusiasm.
“People want something tangible,” said Chamberlain, even in this digital age.
Many new album prices include digital downloads, so buyers can enjoy analog music on a home turntable and still have the convenience of a digital copy.
Eugene’s will sell both new and used vinyl recordings. Chamberlain purchased a collection of vintage albums so Eugene’s will offer a respectable inventory when it opens next week. He’ll also accept albums on consignment — but only those he believes will sell to today’s buyers. Retail prices will range from about $5 to about $50.
He plans to install a couple of listening tables so customers can take records for a spin before purchase. Eugene’s also will sell turntables and audio equipment like receivers and amplifiers. Chamberlain plans to offer equipment repair services, too.
The vinyl inventory will occupy one end of the Studio Anatomy concert venue, which will continue to serve up live music on many evenings. Chamberlain said featured acts mostly are local bands and mostly are young performers.
Chamberlain, who plays drums and piano and performs with a couple of local bands, continues to upgrade Studio Anatomy’s recording capabilities. He can record to digital file or to analog tape. He recently installed a vocal isolation booth. Two recording studios in the space offer different sound profiles.
“There are different feels when it comes to recording,” he said. “Big-space sounds are coming back into vogue.”
He schedules up to six recording sessions a week. His customers run the gamut from newcomers to experienced professional performers.
Chamberlain has explored vinyl record shops across the country, and he developed strong feelings about what makes them special.
“I love old record shops, and a lot of them have old names,” he said. “I like that kind of classic name.”
A record shop should have a vintage feel, Chamberlain believes, and the name “Eugene” just sounded right.
Chamberlain plans an official grand opening for Eugene’s Record Co-op on Dec. 2. More information is available at studioanatomy.com.
