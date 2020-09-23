FRANKFORT — Stormcloud Brewing Company has released its seasonal Harvest Tripel, which blends the traditional Belgian Tripel beer style with freshly harvested hops grown in northern Michigan.
Stormcloud uses a different hop variety each year, according to a release. The 2020 Harvest Tripel is brewed with Michigan Saaz hops grown by the Michigan Hop Alliance of Omena.
Using fresh, whole cone hops in brewing presents a couple of uncommon challenges to Stormcloud’s brewing team, the release states.
First, the brewers aren’t sure which hop variety they’ll use until the end of the growing season.
“We never really know what hop we’re going to use until a week or so before harvest,” Stormcloud Head Brewer and Co-Owner Brian Confer said in the release.
“We have a solid relationship with Brian Tennis at Michigan Hop Alliance. A couple weeks before harvest, I call him to discuss what he has growing and what’s looking good, then we make the decision during that call.”
Second, it is important to use the freshly harvested hops as soon as possible to ensure maximum aroma, flavor and freshness of the brew, according to Confer. This year’s Harvest Tripel was brewed within 24 hours of the hops being harvested.
“I personally delivered the hops to Stormcloud this year,” Tennis, Michigan Hop Alliance founder, said in the release.
“It’s satisfying to see our hops go from field to brew kettle in less than a day, and it’s rewarding to have our product become an essential ingredient in such a distinctive beer. Stormcloud is the only brewery I’m aware of crafting a fresh-hopped Harvest Tripel.”
Stormcloud in past years has brewed a series of Harvest Ales with fresh hops. This year it scaled back its wet hopped offerings to focus only on Harvest Tripel.
“We find the Tripel is a fantastic base beer to use for a Harvest Ale,” Confer said. “We use locally grown Pilsner malt from Empire Malting Company, then hit it with a large amount of sugar during fermentation. This brings the ABV up to where it should be for a Tripel, but also lightens the body even more. The result is a clean base beer that allows that wonderful fresh hop character to shine through, and the resinous quality of the fresh hops becomes a large part of the mouthfeel and flavor of the beer.”
Harvest Tripel is now available on tap in both Stormcloud’s pub and taproom in Frankfort.
“The beer flavor is bursting with ripe hop essence that delicately permeates the beer,” said Amy Martin, Stormcloud Membership Coordinator and member of the American Homebrewers Association Governing Committee. “You can’t get that from using hop pellets, oils or even whole leaf hops.”
Stormcloud opened in June 2013. The small brewery specializes in Belgian-style brewing. More information is available at stormcloudbrewing.com.
